Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Wolfsburg will be looking to build on their recent performances with a win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Volkswagen Arena.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive league wins and they will be confident of picking up a morale-boosting home win here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are fifth in the league table and they will look to close in on the Champions League positions with a win away from home.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Hoffenheim @ 19/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Check out the best Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim betting offers

Find out where to watch Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim live stream

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 22 golds. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Hoffenheim. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Hoffenheim have won the last two meetings against Wolfsburg. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/14.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Wolfsburg: 7/4 with Bet365

Draw: 5/2 with Bet365

Hoffenheim: 29/20 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/14 with Bet365

Under: 59/50 with Bet365

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Serie A matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Bet365 sign-up offer: