Wolfsburg takes on Freiburg in the Bundesliga this weekend and they will look to close in on the top four with a win.
Freiburg are in impressive form right now and they are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga. The away side will look to build on their start and pick up all three points here.
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg team news
William, Bartosz Bialek and Xaver Schlager are injured. Wout Weghorst has tested positive for COVID-19.
Freiburg have no notable injury concerns.
Wolfsburg possible starting lineup: Casteels; Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon; Guilavogui, Arnold; Baku, Waldschmidt, Steffen; L Nmecha
Freiburg possible starting lineup: Flekken; Gulde, Lienhart, N Schlotterbeck; Kubler, Eggestein, Hofler, Gunter; Jeong, Holer, Grifo
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg form guide
Wolfsburg vs Freiburg prediction
The home side are in poor form right now and they will struggle to contain an in-form Freiburg side. The visitors will look to extend their unbeaten run with a win here.
An away win is on the cards here.
Prediction: Freiburg win.
