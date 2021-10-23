Wolfsburg takes on Freiburg in the Bundesliga this weekend and they will look to close in on the top four with a win.

Freiburg are in impressive form right now and they are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga. The away side will look to build on their start and pick up all three points here.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg team news

William, Bartosz Bialek and Xaver Schlager are injured. Wout Weghorst has tested positive for COVID-19.

Freiburg have no notable injury concerns.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup: Casteels; Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon; Guilavogui, Arnold; Baku, Waldschmidt, Steffen; L Nmecha

Freiburg possible starting lineup: Flekken; Gulde, Lienhart, N Schlotterbeck; Kubler, Eggestein, Hofler, Gunter; Jeong, Holer, Grifo

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg form guide

Wolfsburg have lost four of their last six matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. Meanwhile, Freiburg are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

Wolfsburg have conceded at least two goals in their last three league matches.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg betting odds

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg prediction

The home side are in poor form right now and they will struggle to contain an in-form Freiburg side. The visitors will look to extend their unbeaten run with a win here.

An away win is on the cards here.

Prediction: Freiburg win.

