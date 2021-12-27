Wolfsburg news: Ricardo Pepi on the radar of Bundesliga side

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Wolfsburg are interested in signing Ricardo Pepi who is currently on the books of FC Dallas, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough 2020-21 season with the MLS side. He has shown that he has an eye for goals, scoring 13 times in 31league appearances this campaign.

While he has also garnered huge praises for his performances with the United States national team.

The immensely talented striker smashed three goals and created three assists in six World Cup qualifying appearances for USMNT.

His amazing performances have attracted the attention of some of the top clubs who are keen to secure his signature.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the American footballer has been talking with several European clubs, including English side Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spanish outfit Real Madrid.

However, it is said that Ricardo Pep is very likely to land a move to a Bundesliga club, following the likes of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

Wolfsburg are currently enduring a difficult run of form, with the German side losing five league encounters on the trot.

They sacked Mark van Bommel in October after a series of disappointing performances and appointed Florian Kohfeldt as the new manager.

The German boss made a good start by winning the first three matches of his reign but then came another disappointing run that included five consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga.