Wizards Asked Suns For Deandre Ayton In Bradley Beal Trade

There were conflicting reports earlier this month about whether the Phoenix Suns were going to move on from Deandre Ayton or Chris Paul this summer. Paul is gone after the trade with the Wizards while Ayton remains on the roster for now, but Washington apparently tried to nab both of them in the trade for Bradley Beal.

Wizards Wanted Deandre Ayton From The Suns

Yes. Washington did ask for Deandre Ayton in the Beal trade and the Suns were unwilling to include him in the deal. https://t.co/hMSZfNts4E — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 19, 2023

The swap has not been completely finalized and there are reports of lesser players and salary fillers being included, but the trade from an on-court standpoint was essentially a 1-for-1.

Beal will join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to form a new big 3 in Phoenix, while the Wizards will likely cut ties with Paul immediately and grab the cap space that they freed up by getting rid of Beal’s contract.

But it could have been an even bigger blockbuster. According to Josh Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix, Washington also asked for Ayton to be included in the deal. It is unclear whether they requested that the Suns simply add the big man to the deal that was already in place, or if the Wizards were to send more than Beal back in return.

Suns Will Keep Ayton, At Least For Now

ESPN Sources: In addition to Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin, the Wizards are including F Isaiah Todd in trade with the Suns. Todd – the 31st pick in 2021 – has mostly played with Wizards’ G-League affiliate the past two seasons. His $1.8M contract is guaranteed for 2023-2024. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2023

Whatever the case may be, Washington ended up with a far smaller haul for a player that would have commanded multiple first round picks and even star players just a year or two ago. Beal’s contract only grows with his age, and he is not the commodity that he once was, as evidenced by the return that the team was able to get.

Deandre Ayton does not have his future secured in Phoenix by any means. We are in the infancy of the off-season, and there have been rumors swirling about whether the Suns will hold on to him.

Ayton is a former first overall pick who has shown plenty of talent in the NBA, but his work ethic and effort have been in question since he entered the league. Those issues showed up at the worst possible time, as he was chastised for his lack of intensity in some of the team’s biggest moments.

There will be interest around the league in Ayton, and the Dallas Mavericks will likely be one of the first in line when it comes to acquiring his services.

