NBA Odds: 4 Proposition Bets Regarding Beal For Paul Trade

The NBA had its first impactful off-season transaction of many over the weekend. After years of trade rumors, the Washington Wizards finally dealt away Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, and received Chris Paul in return.

NBA Odds: Chris Paul for Bradley Beal Trade Props

The two sides were able to get the deal done due to opposite aspirations. The Suns as a roster tweak or two away from again being title contenders out of the Western Conference, while the Wizards re-tooling and looking for cap space in order to make some moves this summer. Phoenix was able to take on Beal’s gaudy contract, and they rid themselves of Chris Paul in the process.

But Chris Paul is unlikely to ever step foot on the court for the Wizards, and you can bet on whether he will or not. Here are four proposition bets regarding the Chris Paul/Bradley Beal trade that are available to wagering at BetOnline.ag:

4 Prop Bets At BetOnline.AG

Chris Paul To Play A Game For The Wizards

No (-275)

Yes (+185)

It is likely that the two sides are going to come to an agreement on a buy out and that Paul will have the free agent freedom to sign wherever he pleases. It is a similar outcome to what was a foregone conclusion with the Suns, as it was rumored that Phoenix was going to eventually waive him if they couldn’t find a trade partner.

According to the oddsmakers, there is a 73.3% chance that he plays somewhere other than Washington.



Chris Paul Next Team If Not Wizards

Lakers (+200)

Clippers (+300)

76ers (+400)

So of that 73.3% chance, how much of it goes to the Lakers? LeBron James and company are the ones that are favored to land Chris Paul should he leave the Wizards, and the two would finally get to play with each other after so many years in the league. But the Clippers and 76ers aren’t far behind, and it is feasible that he ends up at any one of these locations. All have rosters in place that are ready to compete for a championship, and all will likely need some help at the point guard position.

Bradley Beal PPG Regular Season:

Over 21.5 (-115)

Under 21.5 (-115)

Bradley Beal has been one of the top scorers in the league for the better part of his career, and was second in the league in points per game back in 2020-21. We know that he can light up a scoreboard, but will he get enough touches to do so while playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker? He hasn’t averaged less than 22 points since 2015-16, but he’s also never had the high volume teammates that he does now.

Total Games Played Combined For Booker/Durant/Beal

Over 154.5 (-115)

Under 154.5 (-115)

The Suns’ new big 3 will be one of the most dangerous scoring trios in the NBA in 2023-24, if they can remain on the court together. Each of them has had struggles with injuries, as none of them have made it to 70 games played in any of the last three seasons. 154.5 games is 51.5 per player, which is certainly a reachable number for games played. But will those games all come at the same time is the question.

