THE WINTER OLYMPICS are just around the corner and will be watched by huge numbers of people throughout the world. But where will those in the UK be able to catch the action?

Where to watch the Winter Olympics on TV

You’ll be able to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on two different channels in the UK, as well as one streaming service. Those with only terrestrial TV will need to get their coverage from the BBC, which will be showing over 300 hours of live action across BBC1 and BBC2. Further coverage will be found on the red button, on iPlayer and on the BBC Sport site.

There will also be large-scale coverage of the Winter Olympics on Eurosport. Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 will both have coverage, plus you’ll be able to watch on the Eurosport app and on their website.

Finally, you’ll also be able to watch every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing live on Discovery+.

2022 Winter Olympics live stream

The Winter Olympics are being shown live on two major TV channels, as well as one streaming service, therefore there’s no sportsbook permitted to offer an actual live stream of events.

However, if you’re looking to bet live on Winter Olympics events, such as the ice hockey, you should head to bet365. While they don’t have a Winter Olympics live stream, they’ll be offering constantly changing live odds, making it the perfect place to bet while games are in-play.

2022 Winter Olympics schedule

Wondering when your favourite event is going to start? Take a look below and you’ll see the start dates for all disciplines.