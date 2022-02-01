Winter Olympics 2022 Team GB odds and predictions

GREAT BRITAIN goes into the Winter Olympics as a minor name, not expected to challenge for medals in most events.

However, there are a few medal chances out there, and on this page we’ll look at who could bring home a medal and what odds you’ll get for them online.

Team GB overall odds

One of the most exciting aspects of the Olympics is watching the medals table as countries move ups and down the rankings. Norway are rated as heavy favourites to come out on top, with bet365 offered odds of just 1/5 on the Nordic nation.

But what about Team GB? Are there any hopes of them finishing at the top? Well, not according to the bookies. In fact, bet365 aren’t even offering odds on GB finishing atop the table.

Team GB Winter Olympics predictions

We’ll start with the curling, as that’s where Team GB have been strong in previous competitions. The mixed curling event is arguably GB’s best chance of a medal, although Canada are slight favourites over the GB team.

Winter Olympics prediction #1 – Team GB to win gold in mixed curling @ 5/2 with bet365

The men’s curling team is also highly fancied to take gold at Beijing, with odds of 2/1 with bet365. However, it’s the women’s curling where you’ll find the best value, with GB at odds of 15/4 – not bad for a team with a genuine chance of gold.

Winter Olympics prediction #2 – Team GB to win gold in women’s curling @ 15/4 with bet365

The last event with a real prospect of providing a GB gold medallist is women’s snowboard cross, where Charlotte Bankes is the strong favourite. The odds are short, but betting on Bankes is still a great option.