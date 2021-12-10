Round 16 of Eredivisie 2021-2022 season will begin when Willem II and Cambuur will play against one another on 11th December 2021, Saturday.

Watch and bet on Willem II vs Cambuur at Bet365>livestreaming>football.

Willem II vs Cambuur Preview

Willem II lost the match against Ajax by a 5-0 scoreline. Moreover, Willem II’s last game was a 1-0 loss against Go Ahead Eagles.

On the other hand, Cambuur also got defeated in the game played against Vitesse with a 6-1 score. However, Cambuur managed to get three corners in total and one-shots on target.

Luckily, Cambuur played against NEC and won the game by a 3-2 score.

Willem II vs Cambuur Team News

Willem II will play without Ulrik Jenssen, Pol Llonch Puyalto, Emil Bergstrom, Freek Heerkens, Robbin Ruiter, and Wesley Spieringhs. Whereas Cambuur has also reported injuries of two players named Jasper ter Heide, and David Sambissa.

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Owusu, Jenssen, Michelis, Kohn; Saglam, Saddiki, Llonch; Kohlert, Okyere Wriedt, Nunnely

Cambuur possible starting lineup:

Stevens; Schmidt, Mac-Intosch, Schouten, Bangura; Tol, Jacobs, Maulun, Doodeman, Kallon; Uldrikis

Willem II vs Cambuur Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Willem II vs Cambuur from Bet365:

Match Winner

Willem II: 7/5

Draw: 5/2

Cambuur: 15/8

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 14/19

Under: 23/20

Willem II vs Cambuur Prediction

Both teams are working hard to perform in this match. However, Willem II is in a good form this time, so most football betting sites predict that Willem II will get the victory in this Eredivisie match.

Prediction: Willem II to win at 7/5.

Bet on Willem II to win at 7/5 with bet365.

How to Watch Willem II vs Cambuur Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Willem II vs Cambuur live online.

Willem II vs Cambuur Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.