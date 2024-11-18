Tommy Fury has announced he will fight Darren Till at the beginning of the new year, with the light heavyweight boxer preparing for his return to the ring after over a year away.

Tommy Fury vs Darren Till

After a long time away from the ring Tommy Fury has finally decided to make his return to boxing, as he will make his return on January 18th in a clash against Darren Till.

Fury hasn’t fought since taking on KSI in October last year, when he won via a somewhat contentious unanimous decision.

Part of the reason Fury has been away for so long could be due to the birth of his child, Bambi, at the beginning of last year. Another reason could be due to Fury’s recent split from Molly-Mae, with many speculating that Fury cheated on his fiance before their breakup.

Even though he hasn’t fought in over a year Fury is sure to be the betting favourite for his return against Till, with a currently unblemished record after the first ten fights in his career.

“It feels great to finally say that I am back! I have been out of the ring far too long.” Fury said after the announcement.

Breaking: Darren Till x Tommy Fury is going down Jan. 18 on @DAZNBoxing. pic.twitter.com/zNbkErIfGO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 17, 2024

“I’ve been getting itchy knuckles so I am thrilled to be able to announce my return, headlining a massive event in my hometown and in front of my fans.

“Till had a good UFC career but he’s stepping into the boxing ring now, against a proper pro, and he will quickly realise that he is out of his depth and this is not the game for him.

Till has lost five of his last six fights but by no means should the former UFC star be written off before the bout, with his vast fighting experience sure to help him against the youth of Fury.

With that being said, Fury will be expecting nothing less than a win in Manchester when he steps back into the ring and Till provides a good opportunity to start his year off on the right foot.

“I plan on dealing with Till in conclusive fashion and then chasing even bigger fights in 2025.” Fury concluded.