What Is The Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 UFC 287 Pay-Per-View Price?

UFC 287 is almost upon us as Israel Adesanya returns on Saturday night as he faces his kryptonite in the form of Alex Pereira. UFC fans in the US can watch this highly anticipated UFC Middleweight Title fight via ESPN+ – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Pereira vs Adesanya 2 UFC 287 Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of watching the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The Brazilian won via fifth round knockout last time out to become the UFC Middleweight Champion.

UFC fans from the United States can watch ‘The Last Stylebender’ vs ‘Poatan’ this weekend exclusively live on UFC streaming site ESPN+. Not only is this a highly anticipated rematch for UFC gold at 185-pounds, but it is the fourth time  that Pereira and Adesanya will have faced-off in their careers.

Pereira has got the job done on all three occasions so far and will be hopeful of ending this chapter of his career with an unblemished record over ‘Izzy’. For Adesanya on the other hand, he is desperate to regain his UFC Middleweight Title and write the wrongs of the first fight.

Not only are UFC fans in for a treat with this compelling main event, but there is also a stellar undercard on show from the Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida. Despite there being no more title fights on the main card, there are some huge names as well as some intriguing battles on the prelims too.

This of course includes a compelling welterweight match up in the co-main event between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Also on the main card is another welterweight fight as well as two collisions in the bantamweight division. Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez, Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio and Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez completes the main card at UFC 287.

There are also some big names and hot prospects on the preliminary card such as former middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum, Michelle Waterson and Gerald Meerschaert to name but a few.

All you’ll have to do to watch the full UFC 287 card, including the Pereira vs Adesanya 2 main event, is pay the $79.99 PPV price as normal for huge UFC events like this one. If you are an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you just have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

New ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 287 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30 percent.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. This is no different with a price of $79.99 set for fans who want to tune in and watch Pereira vs Adesanya 2 and the rest of the UFC 287 card.

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya is the -138 betting favorite to avenge his loss and become a two-time UFC champion with the best sports betting apps. The UFC Middleweight Champion, Alex Pereira goes into this rematch as the slight +110 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to make it back-to-back wins over Adesanya and four in their careers.

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 287. Finger’s crossed the content lives up to the pre-fight hype!

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 287 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 – UFC 287 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Match: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2
  • 📊 Records: Alex Pereira (7-1, 6 KO’s) | Israel Adesanya (23-2, 15 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: April 8, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Miami-Dade Arena | Miami, Florida
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Pereira +110 | Adesanya -138

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
