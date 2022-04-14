Countries
West Ham Predicted Starting Line-up vs Lyon: Team News and Injury Update

West Ham United have had a memorable European campaign so far and they will be desperate to go through to the semi-finals of the competition with a win over Lyon in the second leg this week.

The Premier League side were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can raise their performance levels and grind out a win away from home.

The French outfit are currently undefeated in their last nine matches in the Europa League and they will fancy their chances of getting a good result at home this week.

However, they cannot afford to underestimate West Ham who have had a reasonably good season across all competitions.

The Hammers have been inconsistent in recent weeks but they have the quality to trouble any team on their day. The Londoners have failed to win three of their last four matches across all competitions and they will have to improve in order to get a good result here.

Meanwhile, Lyon have picked up just one win from their last six matches across all competitions. This should be an evenly matched contest and it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top.

West Ham Team News and Injury Update

West Ham will be without the services of Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma because of injuries. Aaron Cresswell is suspended.

Predicted West Ham Starting Line-up vs Lyon

Alphonse Areola; Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio.

