WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton stole Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals with a 21-foot jump shot

Throughout the 2025 playoffs, fans have learned one thing. You cannot count out the Indiana Pacers. When the team looks dead in the water, they find a way to make a miraculous comeback.

In Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Pacers were down as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter. However, Indiana continued to play its brand of basketball and chip away at the lead. The Pacers had possession down 110-109 with nine seconds left. Tyrese Haliburton took the ball up the court and walked into a 21-foot jump shot. Haliburton made the basket and gave his team a 111-110 lead with 0.3 seconds left. This was another stunning win in the 2025 playoffs for the Indiana Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton continues to prove he is one of the most clutch players in the NBA

WHAT THE HALIBURTON AGAIN 😱 TYRESE WINS GAME 1 OF THE NBA FINALS FOR THE PACERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TLv6OtQyWV — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2025



For the fourth time in the 2025 postseason, the Indiana Pacers have pulled off an improbable comeback—the most in a single postseason since 1998. In Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Pacers were down 15 points in the fourth quarter. It was a winnable game for the Thunder, but the Pacers continued to chip away at OKC’s lead.

Once again, it was Pacers all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton who came up clutch for his team. He is no stranger to the big moment this postseason. In each of Indian’s first three rounds, Haliburton hit a last-second shot to either win the game or send it to OT. Against the Thunder on Thursday, Tyrese Haliburton hit a 21-foot jump shot to win the game. His shot is the last winner of an NBA Finals game since Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1997 Finals.

On Thursday, Tyrese Haliburton did not wow the crowd with a masterful offensive performance. He only had 14 points and six assists, but he made the game-winner when it mattered. Additionally, the Pacers had 24 turnovers, 19 in the first half. Regardless, the team still found a way to win the game. They have a 1-0 lead vs. the OKC Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals.