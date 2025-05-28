Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton made NBA history in a Game 4 win vs. New York in the ECF

On Tuesday evening, the Pacers were home to face the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. New York made a comeback in the fourth quarter of Game 3. They won that game and were down 2-1 in the series heading into Game 4.

After the loss in Game 3, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton vowed to be more aggressive in Game 4. That’s exactly what the all-star PG did on Tuesday night. He had a masterful performance vs. the Knicks and made NBA history. Tyrese Haliburton is the first player to have 30/15/10 in a playoff game with zero turnovers. Indiana is one win away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton put on a clinic for the Pacers on Tuesday in Game 4

Tyrese Haliburton is the first player in NBA history to drop 30/15/10 with 0 turnovers in a playoff game. THE DIFFERENCE. pic.twitter.com/lqRJu2c9iO — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 28, 2025



The Indiana Pacers knew how important Game 4 was in this series as a team. A win would give them a 3-1 lead vs. the Knicks heading into Game 5. Losing to the Knicks would even the series 2-2, with Game 5 in New York. However, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton was not going to let the team go down without a fight. The 25-year-old finished Game 4 with a historic triple-double. Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds, without committing a turnover.

He is the first player in NBA history to have at least 30 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds without a turnover. ESPN Research noted this is the first time it happened since turnovers were tracked in 1977-78. Additionally, the Pacers were 14-22 on passes from Tyrese Haliburton. An outstanding 63.6% shooting off his passes.

In addition to Haliburton’s historic triple-double, Pascal Siakam had another game with 30+ points for Indiana. He was 11-21 from the field and 3-4 from beyond the arc. This postseason, the Pacers are 6-1 on the road. They will be in Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks. New York’s season is on the line, down 3-1 to Indiana. Can the Pacers continue their level of play on the road in Game 5? Tune in Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.