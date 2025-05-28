Basketball

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton made NBA history in a Game 4 win vs. New York in the ECF

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic 3
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic 3

On Tuesday evening, the Pacers were home to face the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. New York made a comeback in the fourth quarter of Game 3. They won that game and were down 2-1 in the series heading into Game 4.

After the loss in Game 3, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton vowed to be more aggressive in Game 4. That’s exactly what the all-star PG did on Tuesday night. He had a masterful performance vs. the Knicks and made NBA history. Tyrese Haliburton is the first player to have 30/15/10 in a playoff game with zero turnovers. Indiana is one win away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton put on a clinic for the Pacers on Tuesday in Game 4


The Indiana Pacers knew how important Game 4 was in this series as a team.  A win would give them a 3-1 lead vs. the Knicks heading into Game 5. Losing to the Knicks would even the series 2-2, with Game 5 in New York. However, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton was not going to let the team go down without a fight. The 25-year-old finished Game 4 with a historic triple-double. Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds, without committing a turnover.

He is the first player in NBA history to have at least 30 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds without a turnover. ESPN Research noted this is the first time it happened since turnovers were tracked in 1977-78. Additionally, the Pacers were 14-22 on passes from Tyrese Haliburton. An outstanding 63.6% shooting off his passes.

In addition to Haliburton’s historic triple-double, Pascal Siakam had another game with 30+ points for Indiana. He was 11-21 from the field and 3-4 from beyond the arc. This postseason, the Pacers are 6-1 on the road. They will be in Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks. New York’s season is on the line, down 3-1 to Indiana. Can the Pacers continue their level of play on the road in Game 5? Tune in Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Tyrese Haliburton and fan
Basketball

LATEST Tyrese Haliburton invites Pacers fan who was attacked in New York to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 20 2025
USATSI 26169514 168396541 lowres
Basketball
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves meet at the PayCom Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. Thunder vs Timberwolves Game 1 Preview Two of…

Basketball
Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 15 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to close out their series against the Nuggets on Thursday night but an elimination game in Denver will be anything but easy. See here…

Max Strus
Basketball
Max Strus goes viral for group chat message sent before Cavaliers elimination
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 14 2025
Basketball
Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 09 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 06 at 10.34.44
Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Game 2: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 06 2025
rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
Basketball
LeBron James Addresses Recent Slump After Lakers Fall To Timberwolves In Another Bleak Performance
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Arrow to top