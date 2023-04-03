Golf

WATCH: Corey Conners’ Wife, Malory Conners Reactions to His Second PGA Tour Win at the Valero Texas Open

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
corey conners malory conners 1
corey conners malory conners 1

When Corey Conners, the Canadian PGA Tour professional, swings his way to victory, it’s hard not to notice the supportive figure cheering him on – his wife, Malory Conners. This dynamic duo has captured the hearts of golf fans worldwide, and their story is one of love, support, and priceless reactions.

Who is Malory Conners?

Corey and Malory’s love story began in college, where they met at Kent State University. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Reis, in November 2021. Malory, formerly a teacher, decided to leave her role to travel full time with Corey on the PGA Tour.

corey conners malory conners 2
Source: Instagram/@coreyconners

In 2019, Corey won his first PGA Tour event, the Valero Texas Open, with Malory by his side. Her enthusiastic reactions to his victory went viral, as fans couldn’t get enough of her genuine excitement. Catch a glimpse of Malory’s priceless reactions here:

More Malory Conners Reactions

Fast forward to the recent Texas Valero Open, where Corey secured his second victory in the event. Malory was back at the same course, this time with baby Reis in tow, cheering Corey on from the sidelines. Once again, her reactions were a highlight of the day, capturing the hearts of spectators and viewers alike. Check out Malory’s memorable reactions here:

Corey Conners Heading to Augusta with Malory by His Side

Corey’s latest triumph earned him a hefty $1.6 million and marked his second career PGA Tour victory. Now, he’s heading to the prestigious Masters Tournament, where he’s had three top-ten finishes in the past three years.

As Corey steps onto the iconic greens of Augusta, there’s no doubt that Malory will be by his side, cheering him on every step of the way. Whether he’s sinking putts or navigating the challenging fairways, Corey can count on Malory’s unwavering support and enthusiasm.

In the competitive world of the PGA Tour, having a supportive partner can make all the difference. And with Malory Conners in his corner, Corey Conners is not only a winner on the course but also a winner in life.

Golf Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
corey conners malory conners 1
Golf

LATEST WATCH: Corey Conners’ Wife, Malory Conners Reactions to His Second PGA Tour Win at the Valero Texas Open

Author image David Evans  •  16min
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf
Jon Rahm Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $16 Million Net Worth For Spanish Golf Star
Author image Paul Kelly  •  33min

The 2023 Masters is almost upon us. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Spanish golfing sensation and former major winner, Jon…

Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
Rory McIlroy Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: McIlroy Boasts Colossal $220 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

With the 2023 Masters just days away, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of four-time major champion and reigning FedEx Cup winner, Rory McIlroy. This…

Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Washington DC | DC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Michigan | MI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Massachusetts | MA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Maryland | MD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Arrow to top