WATCH: Brian Windhorst says Lakers’ JJ Redick acted ‘childishly’ ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday

The Lakers’ 2024-25 season officially ended on Wednesday night. Los Angeles lost 103-96 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round matchup.

It’s the second straight postseason the Lakers have had a first-round exit. Ahead of Game 5, Lakers’ JJ Redick was asked about his decisions to make zero substitutions in the second half of Game 4. Redick acted immaturely and took offense at the reporter who asked him about his strategy. Brian Windhorst went on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning and said Redick acted “childishly” during that pre-game press conference.

JJ Redick needs to reassess the way he coached this postseason for Los Angeles

Brian Windhorst says JJ Redick coached in a very immature way "Reggie Miller said on the broadcast last night he had to try to calm him down in the pregame meeting because JJ was acting, frankly, childishly."



JJ Redick storming out of the pre-game press conference on Wednesday night all stems back to one major issue. The Lakers do not have a player worthy of starting at center since trading Anthony Davis. It’s been a major flaw for Los Angeles in the second half of the season. Los Angeles had a trade in place for Hornets’ Mark Williams, but backed out last minute. Who knows if Williams would have helped the Lakers?

In Game 4 on Sunday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick played the same five players for all 24 minutes of the second half. It’s the first time in NBA history that the same five players were used in one half of a game. Redick received heavy criticism for this move and was asked about his decisions in a pre-game press conference. The first-year head coach took offense at the question and stormed out.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Redick acted “childishly.” He even said that TNT’s broadcaster, Reggie Miller, had to try and calm Redick down. Redick let the pre-game comments get to him, and that affected the way he coached. Los Angeles was swept 4-1 by the Timberwolves in the first round. A top priority this offseason for the Lakers this offseason is to acquire a big man who can elevate their roster.