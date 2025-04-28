NBA

Lakers’ JJ Redick is being criticized for making no substitutions in the second half of Game 4

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
JJ Redick pic
JJ Redick pic

In the postseason, head coaches tend to shorten their rotations. Every possesion is valube in the playoffs and a coach will not play somone he cannot trust. 

This proved true in the second half of Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 4. Head coach JJ Redick made zero substitutons in the second half. All five players did not come off the court. It’s the first time in NBA hisotry that any team team used the same five players for an entire half. After Los Angeles blew a chance to win Game 4, JJ Redick recoved a ton of critiscm.

Why did JJ Redick make zero subsitutions in the second half of Game 4?


Los Angeles had a 10-point lead to start the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Sunday afertnoon. They controlled a good portion of the second half but lost 116-114 to the Timberwolves. Now, the Lakers are down 3-1 in their first-round series vs. Minnesota. In the second half of Game 4, Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick made NBA hisotry. It was the first time that any team used the same five players for the entire half of a playoff game.

Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dorian Finney-Smith played all 24 minutes of the second half in Game 4. Fans of the team criticized JJ Redick for not making any substitutuions. They beleive the Lakers’ players were gassed by the end of the fourth quarter. Jaxson Hayes started the game at center for the Lakers but he played just four minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith came off the bench and played 41 minutes for the Lakers. Los Angeles was outscored 31-19 in the fourth quarter and Los Angeles was gassed. The team is down 3-1 to the Timberwolves. They’ll need to win the final three games to advance to the confernce semi-finals. Was making no subsititions in the second half the reason the Lakers will lose this series? They could have been tied 2-2 heading back to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Darius Garland Cavs pic
NBA

LATEST Cavaliers injury report: Darius Garland (toe) could remain sidelined for Game 4 on Monday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
JJ Redick pic
NBA
Lakers’ JJ Redick is being criticized for making no substitutions in the second half of Game 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025

In the postseason, head coaches tend to shorten their rotations. Every possesion is valube in the playoffs and a coach will not play somone he cannot trust.  This proved true…

Josh Hart Knicks pic
NBA
NBA refs admit a foul should have been called on Josh Hart at the end of Game 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025

On Sunday afternoon, the Knicks were on the road to face the Pistons in Game 4 of their first-round matchup. New York had a 2-1 series lead entering Sunday’s contest. …

rsz 20240212 093643 20240211 amx sports damian lillard expresses interest owning 1 po
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Suffers Possible Career Ending Achilles Injury In Playoff Defeat To Indiana Pacers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 25 at 15.47.42
NBA
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Game 3: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 25 2025
Russell Westbrook Nuggets pic
NBA
Injuries piled up for Denver in Game 3 as the Clippers took a 2-1 series lead
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2025
Jaylen Warren Steelers pic
NBA
The Steelers are expected to restricted tender Jaylen Warren for $3.18 million in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 18 2025
Arrow to top