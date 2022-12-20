Countries
News

WATCH: American Leonard Gates Becomes Darting Fan Favourite With Dance Moves And More

Leonard Gates

American darts star Leonard Gates became a fan favourite on his World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace with a huge win over Dutchman Geert Nentjes. 

The former baseball player impressed many on his PDC World Championship debut in a match filled with groovy dancing, high checkouts and lots of fun.

His night started with an iconic walk on where Gates showed off his dancing when he eventually got upon stage.

Then with just his second visit of the night, Gates got the crowd right behind him as he hit a fabulous 180. He threw the first two darts perfectly into the bed, then paused and looked to the crowd to get them fired up before completing the maximum on his third dart.

It was a great win for the 52-year-old on the grandest stage of them all.

Gates won the North American Championship in New York back in June, and that got him a free pass to Ally Pally, and he got off to the perfect start in London.

Chants of “USA, USA” rang around the Palace, with fans really getting behind The Soulger.

Unbelievably, Gates hit four 100+ checkouts, which really got the crowd going.

Leonard rounded off his special night with a fun interview where the American chanted along with the crowd “USA, USA” before doing a victory dance.

Gates will now play Stephen Bunting in the second round of the competition on Wednesday.

