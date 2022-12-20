WATCH: American Leonard Gates Becomes Darting Fan Favourite With Dance Moves And More

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

American darts star Leonard Gates became a fan favourite on his World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace with a huge win over Dutchman Geert Nentjes.

The former baseball player impressed many on his PDC World Championship debut in a match filled with groovy dancing, high checkouts and lots of fun.

His night started with an iconic walk on where Gates showed off his dancing when he eventually got upon stage.

What a way to start the night off 🕺😂 pic.twitter.com/ExELePflVw — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 19, 2022

Then with just his second visit of the night, Gates got the crowd right behind him as he hit a fabulous 180. He threw the first two darts perfectly into the bed, then paused and looked to the crowd to get them fired up before completing the maximum on his third dart.

Op deze manier je allereerste 180 op een WK gooien. Leonard Gates, wat een legend! #ViaPlayDarts #wkdarts pic.twitter.com/5gNGozvliG — Lewis Brodie (@iamlewisbrodie) December 19, 2022

It was a great win for the 52-year-old on the grandest stage of them all.

Gates won the North American Championship in New York back in June, and that got him a free pass to Ally Pally, and he got off to the perfect start in London.

Chants of “USA, USA” rang around the Palace, with fans really getting behind The Soulger.

Unbelievably, Gates hit four 100+ checkouts, which really got the crowd going.

THIS IS SENSATIONAL! 💥 WOW WOW WOW! Leonard Gates moves to the brink of victory after taking out his third ton-plus finish of the match!#WCDarts | R1

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/KoQa5uGCN7 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2022

Leonard rounded off his special night with a fun interview where the American chanted along with the crowd “USA, USA” before doing a victory dance.

"Keep it going" 😂🕺 Lenny Gates is feeling the love after his victory #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/DIPV3Jv2bm — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 19, 2022

Gates will now play Stephen Bunting in the second round of the competition on Wednesday.

