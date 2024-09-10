Walker Buehler’s pursuit of a position in the Dodgers’ playoff rotation remains uncertain following an early setback caused by a former teammate.

Cody Bellinger made his return to Dodger Stadium on Monday, hitting a two-run home run off Buehler just four batters into the game. Additionally, another ex-Dodger, Michael Busch, contributed a home run among four hits and three RBIs, helping the Cubs secure a 10-4 victory.

Buehler was charged with five runs on nine hits and issued one walk over five-plus innings. Although this marked Buehler’s longest appearance in his five starts since returning from a hip injury last month, it also represented the highest number of runs and hits he has surrendered during this period.

Buehler labelled his performance as “unacceptable,” but teammate Freddie Freeman was quick to jump to the right-hander’s defense. “See, I thought he did alright,” Freeman said. “Going with Busch’s home run, it was 92 [mph] off his bat, perfectly placed right on the line. Cody ambushed a 0-0 heater. I know the numbers won’t say it, but I thought he did pretty good. When you miss that much time, you have to find your positives, and I thought he did just fine.”