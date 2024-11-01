Basketball

Victor Wembanyama Becomes The Third Player In History To Record 5 Blocks & 5 Steals In Multiple Games

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz wembanyama ap 03032024
rsz wembanyama ap 03032024

Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points on Thursday, but it was his five steals and five blocks that were noticed, as the Spurs superstar became the third player in history to record a 5×5 statline in multiple games. 

Wembanyama Setting Records

It seems that Victor Wembanyama won halloween again this year, as the 7″4 spurs man was able to achieve a rare statline for the second time in his first two yeas.

Wembanyama became just the third player in history to record five steals and five blocks in one game, but the Frenchman believes he should be recording the 5×5 stats every week.

“It tells me I need to get my standards up when I don’t get 5x5s because I am able to help my team in all those areas,” Wembanyama said. “It should be a consistent thing. As I have said before, it is something we must have, something I must have more often to help my team.”

Only three other men have managed 5×5 stats more than once during their NBA careers and Wembanyama joins elite company in Hakeem Olajuwon and Andrei Kirilenko after his performance this week.

Olajuwon managed 5×5 in his career an incredible six times, while Wembanyama is closing in on Kirilenko who managed five blocks and five steals in three NBA games – one more than ‘Wemby’.

The Spurs were able to secure their second win of the season largely thanks to Wemby’s historic statline, as San Antonio crushed the Jazz who are still yet to win their first game this season.

Wembanyama led the way with 25 points and Chis Paul continued his good start to life with the Spurs, picking up 19 points to go with his ten assists.

San Antonio will face their toughest test yet this season in their next matchup, with Wembanyama and co. taking on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Author image
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
