Veteran P.J. Tucker criticized ‘uncited sources’ who claim that he will retire this offseason

Zach Wolpin
The 2024-25 season was P.J. Tucker’s 14th year in the NBA. He began the season with the Clippers after they picked up his $11.54 million player option. 

During the season, Tucker reached an agreement to stay away from the team while his agent looked to find him a trade. After a series of trades, P.J. Tucker signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks on March 10 and again on March 20. Eventually, the team signed Tucker to a standard contract. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old went on social media and had to announce that he is not retiring.

P.J. Tucker made it known he doesn’t plan to retire this offseason


With a second-round pick in the 2006 NBA draft, the Toronto Raptors selected P.J. Tucker out of Texas. The veteran forward has played for eight franchises over 14 professional seasons in the NBA. Additionally, Tucker spent five seasons playing overseas in Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Italy, and Germany. To begin the 2024-25 season, Tucker was a member of the LA Clippers. After being unhappy with his role, Tucker and his agents were eager to make a trade happen.

They got their wish on February 1 when Tucker was part of a four-team deal and landed with the Jazz. Just a few days later, Tucker was involved in the five-team trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors. P.J. Tucker landed with the Raptors before they waived him at the end of February. On March 10, Tucker signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks. He signed another 10-day contract on March 20.

Eventually, Tucker signed a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The veteran forward played in three regular-season games for the Knicks and made one start. New York holds a $3.5 million player option for Tucker that must be exercised before June 29. On Wednesday, Tucker went to social media and criticized “uncited sources” who said he would retire. Tucker said, “I’m 40 years young and still 100% healthy, able, and will continue playing the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
