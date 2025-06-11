NBA

The Knicks were denied permission to interview Chris Finch and Ime Udoka to be their next head coach

In 2024-25, the Knicks went 51-31, the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. New York made it to the Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. 

However, the Knicks lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks lost Games 1 and 2 and home and did not recover. Following the loss in the ECF, the Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. NBA insider Ian Begley reported that the Knicks were denied permission to interview Chris Finch and Ime Udoka.

Chris Finch, Ime Udoka will not be the next head coach of the Knicks


After a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks decided to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. He was with New York for five seasons. Thibodeau made the playoffs four times. Following Thibodeau’s firing, the team has been searching for its next head coach. Several coaches around the league have been discussed in rumors. Two of them are Timberwolves’ Chris Finch and Houston’s Ime Udoka.

Despite their interest, the Knicks have been denied permission to interview Finch or Udoka for their vacant position. Chris Finch has been the head coach in Minnesota for the last five seasons. The Timberwolves have made two consecutive conference finals under Finch. He is 209-160 in 369 games as head coach. Houston’s Ime Udoka has been with the Rockets for two seasons.

He was the head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2021-22. Under Udoka, Boston made a trip to the NBA Finals but lost to the Warriors. Following that season, Udoka was released by the Celtics for conduct detrimental to the team. After a year away from the NBA, Udoka was hired by Houston and has been their head coach for two seasons. With Finch and Udoka out of the question, the Knicks will shift their focus to Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. We’ll have to wait and see if Kidd parts ways with Dallas and heads to New York.

