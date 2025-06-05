Veteran forward Jeff Green wants to play at least two more seasons in the NBA

In 2024-25, the Rockets went 52-30 and had the #2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Houston lost in seven games to the Warriors in the first round. It was a disappointing end to their season.

Despite how the year ended, there is optimism for the Rockets moving forward. They have a young core of players that will continue to grow together. Additionally, Houston had several key veteran players on their roster in 2024-25. That included 38-year-old Jeff Green. He recently announced he wants to play at least 20 years in the NBA. Green just finished his 17th season.

Will Jeff Green play for the Rockets in 2025-26?

Jeff Green on continuing to play and wanting to retire a Rocket: “The goal is to get to 20 years (in the NBA), Houston has been home for me for the last couple years and I want to keep it that way. Hopefully we make something work where I can retire (in Houston). “I want to… pic.twitter.com/BpTRmSMqAA — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) June 5, 2025



With the fifth pick in the 2007 NBA draft, the Seattle Supersonics selected Jeff Green out of Georgetown. In the 2008-09 season, Seattle left town and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green played in OKC for three seasons before he was traded in 2010-11 to the Boston Celtics. Over his 17-year NBA career, Green has played for 11 different teams. He’s been traded four times.

In 2022-23, Green played for the Denver Nuggets and won his first NBA championship. For the last two seasons, the 38-year-old has been a member of the Houston Rockets. Green played in 32 of their 82 games in 2024-25 and made three starts. Recently, Jeff Green appeared on an episode of the Zach Lowe Show. Green noted that his goal is to play 20 seasons in the NBA. Next year would be his 18th. He would have to play another two after that to reach his goal of 20.

For the 2025-26 season, Jeff Green is a free agent. Last year was the final season of a two-year deal with the Rockets. Green told Zach Lowe he would like to finish his career in Houston. He said he is still passionate about the game and wants to continue to play. In 2024-25, Green saw less playing time with the acquisition of Steven Adams. We’ll see if the Rockets re-sign Green this offseason or if he’ll look for a new place to call home.