The Houston Rockets will prioritize re-signing free agent Steven Adams this offseason

In 2024-25, the Houston Rockets finished 52-30, the second-best record in the Western Conference. Despite being the #2 seed in the playoffs, Houston did not advance past the first round.

The Rockets lost in seven games to the Warriors. Heading into the 2025-26 season, Houston has a few key players who will be free agents. That includes big man Steven Adams. Memphis traded him to the Rockets at the 2023-24 deadline. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Rockets are “prioritizing” re-signing Steven Adams this offseason.

How much will the Rockets re-sign Steven Adams for this offseason?

I desperately need the Rockets to keep Steven Adams this offseason. I understand Lopez as a veteran replacement, but Adams’ impact was a huge reason for the Rockets success in the second half of the season… They have to bring the double big lineup back. pic.twitter.com/rtXJhvw92r — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) June 3, 2025



Ahead of the 2023-24 season, veteran big man Steven Adams had to have surgery on his right knee. He missed the entire year and was traded mid-season to the Rockets. Adams bounced back in 2024-25 and played in 58 of the Rockets’ 82 games during the regular season. The 31-year-old made a real impact for head coach Ime Udoka in the postseason. Adams played in all seven games for the Rockets and increased his production.

Adams went from 13.7 minutes per game in the regular season to 22.1 in the playoffs. Additionally, his points and rebounds per game were elevated in the 2025 postseason. His offensive rebounding helped the Rockets force seven games against the Warriors. The Rockets were able to use a double-big lineup that featured Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported the Rockets are prioritizing re-signing Steven Adams this offseason. He just finished the second season of a two-year, $25.2 million deal. The 2025-26 season will be Adams’ 12th in the NBA, and Houston will continue to speak with his agents. If the Rockets fail to re-sign Adams, they are monitoring Brook Lopez, an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Lopez is a player the Rockets have tried to acquire in the past. The Rockets want to have depth at center next season.