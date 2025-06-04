NBA

The Houston Rockets will prioritize re-signing free agent Steven Adams this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Steven Adams Rockets pic
Steven Adams Rockets pic

In 2024-25, the Houston Rockets finished 52-30, the second-best record in the Western Conference. Despite being the #2 seed in the playoffs, Houston did not advance past the first round. 

The Rockets lost in seven games to the Warriors. Heading into the 2025-26 season, Houston has a few key players who will be free agents. That includes big man Steven Adams. Memphis traded him to the Rockets at the 2023-24 deadline. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Rockets are “prioritizing” re-signing Steven Adams this offseason.

How much will the Rockets re-sign Steven Adams for this offseason?


Ahead of the 2023-24 season, veteran big man Steven Adams had to have surgery on his right knee. He missed the entire year and was traded mid-season to the Rockets. Adams bounced back in 2024-25 and played in 58 of the Rockets’ 82 games during the regular season. The 31-year-old made a real impact for head coach Ime Udoka in the postseason. Adams played in all seven games for the Rockets and increased his production.

Adams went from 13.7 minutes per game in the regular season to 22.1 in the playoffs. Additionally, his points and rebounds per game were elevated in the 2025 postseason. His offensive rebounding helped the Rockets force seven games against the Warriors. The Rockets were able to use a double-big lineup that featured Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported the Rockets are prioritizing re-signing Steven Adams this offseason. He just finished the second season of a two-year, $25.2 million deal. The 2025-26 season will be Adams’ 12th in the NBA, and Houston will continue to speak with his agents. If the Rockets fail to re-sign Adams, they are monitoring Brook Lopez, an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Lopez is a player the Rockets have tried to acquire in the past. The Rockets want to have depth at center next season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Sabonis DeRozan and LaVine pic
NBA

LATEST NBA insiders believe the Kings could trade either Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, or DeMar DeRozan

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 04 2025
Herbert Simon Pacers pic
NBA
Pacers owner Herbert Simon is chartering a plane for all full-time employees to attend Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 04 2025

Last Saturday, the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in six games to advance to the NBA Finals. It’s the franchise’s first Finals appearance since the 2000 playoffs.  Indiana…

Steven Adams Rockets pic
NBA
The Houston Rockets will prioritize re-signing free agent Steven Adams this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 04 2025

In 2024-25, the Houston Rockets finished 52-30, the second-best record in the Western Conference. Despite being the #2 seed in the playoffs, Houston did not advance past the first round. …

Indiana Pacers flight delayed on way to Oklahoma for NBA Finals
NBA
Pacers’ Flight to NBA Finals Delayed by Tornado Warnings and Severe Weather in Oklahoma
Author image James Lloyd  •  Jun 04 2025
Stephen A. Smith Slams Leon Rose’s Silence After Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau
NBA
Stephen A. Smith Slams Leon Rose’s Silence After Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 04 2025
Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau: Top Candidates to Replace Him Include Jay Wright, Dan Hurley
NBA
Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau: Top Candidates to Replace Him Include Jay Wright, Dan Hurley
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 04 2025
Orlando Magic Reveal Nostalgic Star-Inspired Jerseys Ahead of 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Orlando Magic Reveal Nostalgic Star-Inspired Jerseys Ahead of 2025-26 NBA Season
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 03 2025
Arrow to top