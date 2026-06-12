Iran and New Zealand meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on June 15, 2026, in a Group G fixture that carries genuine knockout-stage implications for both sides. Iran enter as favorites at -118 across leading sportsbooks, while New Zealand are priced at +375 at best available. The iran vs new zealand world cup 2026 predictions market points clearly toward an Iran win, though New Zealand have a habit of making life difficult for stronger opponents.

Iran are the more experienced side by some distance, appearing at this World Cup for the sixth time, and carry a goal threat centered on Mehdi Taremi (33), now at Olympiacos. New Zealand return to the World Cup for only the third time, ending a 16-year absence since their unbeaten 2010 campaign. A win for Iran keeps their knockout-round hopes firmly alive; for New Zealand, even a point would represent a strong start in a group where every result matters.

Why This Game Matters

Group G offers no guaranteed passage for any side, and this opening fixture sets the tone for both nations. Iran need a positive result to establish early momentum in a group where the United States and Mexico will command attention, but where a side capable of grinding out wins could realistically finish second. New Zealand, making their first World Cup appearance since 2010, know that a creditable result against Iran in the opener could provide a platform for everything that follows. A defeat at this stage, for either side, makes the path to the knockout round considerably steeper.

Best World Cup 2026 Welcome Bonus Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets 2-Up Early Payout, Acca Flex refunds, and daily football free-to-play prizes

Up to 5x odds boosts plus Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish racing

£5 million Lucky Rush leaderboards alongside weekly casino and sportsbook promos 10 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Our Pick

Iran to win this match is the headline call, available at -118 with BetOnline, reflecting their greater tournament pedigree, a more cohesive attack, and New Zealand’s limited record against AFC-level opposition. At near-even money, the price is reasonable for a side that conceded just three times across four qualifying matches and enters with a clear structural identity under manager A. Ghalenoei.

Iran vs New Zealand: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Iran qualified automatically through the AFC, posting a 2W-1D-1L record across their final-round fixtures and finishing with a 3-0 home win over North Korea. Their structure under Ghalenoei is disciplined and pragmatic, typically a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 that prioritizes defensive shape and uses Taremi as the primary attacking outlet. With 60 international goals in 105 caps, Taremi is one of the most dangerous forwards Iran have ever produced, and New Zealand’s back line will need to account for him from the first whistle. The notable absence of Sardar Azmoun from the squad, dropped for political reasons, removes a significant secondary option, which places even greater responsibility on Taremi to produce.

New Zealand qualified via the OFC as automatic continental champions, dismantling Fiji 7-0 before defeating New Caledonia 3-0 to seal their place. Manager M. Mayne has built a side around Chris Wood (34), the Nottingham Forest striker who carries 45 international goals in 90 caps and represents the primary aerial and set-piece threat. New Zealand’s tactical identity leans on a compact 4-3-3 that shifts into a 4-2-3-1 against stronger opposition, sitting in a mid-block and looking to counter. Their qualification opponents were limited in quality, so the step up to facing Iran at a World Cup is significant.

The iran vs new zealand prediction market reflects Iran’s structural advantage, but New Zealand are not without tools to frustrate. If they can keep Taremi quiet in the first half and stay compact, they have shown against Chile and Norway that they can produce moments of quality on the break. The key variable is whether Iran’s patient build-up play can break down a well-organized defensive unit before fatigue or set pieces open the game up.

Recent Form and Trends

Iran – Last 5 Matches

Costa Rica (N): Won 5-0 – Friendly (March 2026)

Nigeria (N): Lost 1-2 – Friendly (March 2026)

Uzbekistan (N): Drew 0-0 – Al Ain International Cup (November 2025)

Cape Verde (N): Drew 0-0 – Al Ain International Cup (November 2025)

Tanzania (N): Won 2-0 – Friendly (October 2025)

Iran’s recent form is mixed rather than dominant. The 5-0 win over Costa Rica provides a headline number but was a friendly against limited opposition. The back-to-back 0-0 draws with Uzbekistan and Cape Verde and the loss to Nigeria suggest that against organized, competitive sides, Iran can be blunted. A domestic player cohort that has not played competitive league football since March 2026, due to the suspension of the Iranian league, adds a fitness and rhythm concern heading into the tournament.

New Zealand – Last 5 Matches

Chile (H): Won 4-1 – FIFA Series (March 2026)

Finland (H): Lost 0-2 – FIFA Series (March 2026)

Ecuador (N): Lost 0-2 – Friendly (November 2025)

Colombia (N): Lost 1-2 – Friendly (November 2025)

Norway (A): Drew 1-1 – Friendly (October 2025)

New Zealand’s results against South American and European opposition reveal a familiar pattern. The 4-1 win over Chile is an eye-catching positive, and the draw with Norway without Erling Haaland shows resilience, but the losses to Ecuador and Finland underline their limitations against compact, technically sound opposition. Back-to-back clean sheets conceded against Ecuador and Finland ahead of the tournament are a concern. Chris Wood’s fitness after a knee injury that disrupted his club season is a factor to monitor for New Zealand’s iran vs new zealand betting odds calculation.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Iran’s most significant squad news is the absence of Sardar Azmoun, one of their most recognizable forwards, who was dropped for political reasons after posting a photograph of himself with the ruler of Dubai during a period of open conflict between Iran and the UAE. His removal deprives Ghalenoei of a capable second striker who would otherwise compete with or support Taremi. The remaining attacking depth includes Mehdi Ghayedi (30 caps, 10 goals) and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh as alternatives, though neither carries Azmoun’s profile.

A structural concern for Iran is that domestic players from clubs such as Persepolis, Tractor, and Esteghlal have not played competitive football since the Iranian league was suspended in March 2026. That represents three months without competitive match rhythm for a significant portion of the squad, and the physical sharpness of players such as Milad Mohammadi, Mehdi Torabi, and Rouzbeh Cheshmi may need to be managed carefully across the group stage.

For New Zealand, Chris Wood returned to fitness in 2026 after a knee injury that affected his club season with Nottingham Forest. He is expected to start and lead the line. Liberato Cacace (25), the left-back from Wrexham, is central to their attacking width, and Michael Boxall (37) is expected to anchor the defense alongside Tyler Bindon (21). There are no confirmed suspensions for either side heading into Matchday 5 of Group G.

Expected Lineups

Iran (4-2-3-1): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Hajsafi, Mohammadi; Ezatolahi, Cheshmi; Jahanbakhsh (c), Mohebi, Ghayedi; Taremi.

New Zealand (4-3-3): Crocombe; Smith, Boxall, Bindon, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic, Garbett; Singh, Wood (c), Just.

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed prior to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Mehdi Taremi and New Zealand’s central defensive pairing of Michael Boxall and Tyler Bindon is the defining duel of this fixture. Taremi (33) carries 60 international goals in 105 caps and is Iran’s primary creative and finishing reference. He drops deep to link play, draws defenders out of shape, and is equally dangerous from open play and set pieces. Boxall (37) brings experience and physicality but has shown limitations in pace against mobile forwards. Bindon (21) is still building his international profile at 25 caps. If Taremi can operate in the space between the lines and draw Boxall away from his defensive position, Iran’s supporting runners have room to exploit. New Zealand’s best defensive hope is to funnel Taremi wide and reduce service from central areas, where Joe Bell’s holding role becomes critical in screening the back line. This matchup will likely decide whether the iran vs new zealand winner is settled early or runs deep into the second half.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

All Best World Cup 2026 Welcome Bonus Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets 2-Up Early Payout, Acca Flex refunds, and daily football free-to-play prizes

Up to 5x odds boosts plus Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish racing

£5 million Lucky Rush leaderboards alongside weekly casino and sportsbook promos 10 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets Bet £10 on cricket at 2.00+ odds and unlock £30 in cricket free bets

2 Up Early Payout settles football bets as winners once your team leads 2-0

Horse racing promos include boosted odds and refunds up to £500 on multiples 9.9 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Supercharge accumulators with Acca Mega Boosts worth up to 100% extra winnings

Get paid early on football bets once your team goes two goals ahead

Best Odds Guaranteed and non-runner money-back offers add extra horse racing value 9.8 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Main Pick: Iran to Win @ -118 (BetOnline)

Iran’s structural solidity, tournament experience across six World Cup appearances, and the goal threat of Taremi make them the value side at near-even money. New Zealand qualified through a weaker OFC pathway, and their recent competitive results against stronger opposition show a side that struggles to control matches against well-organized teams. The iran vs new zealand picks market supports Iran as the likeliest winner, and the price is fair rather than punitive.

Goals Market: Over 2.0 Goals @ -130 (BetOnline)

The totals line sits at 2.0 goals, with Over priced at -130. Iran scored five goals against Costa Rica in their most recent outing, and New Zealand shipped four across their last two FIFA Series matches. A game that Iran need to win, combined with New Zealand’s counter-attacking intent, creates the conditions for an open match. The iran vs new zealand score prediction market suggests a 2-1 or 2-0 result type is most likely, supporting the over.

Scorer Market: Mehdi Taremi Anytime Scorer

Taremi scored 60 international goals in 105 caps and was Iran’s primary scorer through qualifying. With Azmoun absent, he carries even more of the attacking burden, and New Zealand’s central defense lacks the pace to contain him consistently. His combination of link-up play and direct goal threat makes him the standout anytime scorer option in this fixture at any reasonable price.

Optional Fourth Pick: New Zealand to Keep It Competitive (New Zealand +1 on Asian Handicap)

New Zealand drew all three matches at the 2010 World Cup and showed against Chile and Norway that they can organize and compete. At +375 for an outright win, the margin bet offers better value if the All Whites replicate their defensive discipline and Chris Wood contributes from set pieces. This is a lower-confidence add, but the price reflects enough uncertainty to merit consideration in iran vs new zealand best bets selections.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current iran vs new zealand betting odds across BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow as of the latest market snapshot:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Iran Win -118 -118 -118 Draw +245 +240 +240 New Zealand Win +350 +350 +333

Totals (2.0) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.0 -130 -133 -133 Under 2.0 +110 +117 +117

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Iran vs New Zealand kicks off at 9:00 PM ET on June 15, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. US viewers can watch live on Fox Sports and Telemundo. The match is also available across international broadcast markets including ITV and BBC in the UK, SBS and Optus Sport in Australia, and Globo and SporTV in Brazil.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Iran vs New Zealand at the World Cup 2026, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed sportsbook operating in your state, such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the sportsbook’s website or download the mobile app. Create an account and verify your identity as required by your state’s regulations. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Go to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Iran vs New Zealand Group G match on June 15, 2026. Select your preferred market, such as match result, totals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake, review your bet slip, and confirm the wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk and there is no guarantee of a return on any wager. Anyone who feels that gambling is affecting their finances, relationships, or mental health should seek support immediately. Resources available in the United States include the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, the 24/7 crisis text line via text HOME to 741741, and Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bet only what you can afford to lose and set deposit and time limits before placing any wager.