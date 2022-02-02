HONDURAS travel to Minnesota tomorrow to take on the USA, in a match the Americans must win to keep their World Cup qualification hopes on track.

Match Info

Date: Thursday, February 3rd

Kick-Off: 00:30am GMT, Allianz Field, Minnesota

USA vs Honduras predictions

There’s a huge gulf in difference between the US and Honduras. The US are second in the group and need a win to stay ahead of the teams close behind them, while Honduras are at rock bottom, with no wins so far in the final round of qualifying.

It’s clear that the US are huge favourites here, so a bet on them to win hardly seems worth it. However, predicting the result of the game does come with some much better odds.

It seems likely the Americans will hit the back of the net more than once. Honduras’ leaky defence has conceded 19 times in 10 matches, including four times when the two sides last met. They’re also not scoring many, meaning the US will fancy keeping a clean sheet in this game.

However, the US attack isn’t firing too well at the moment, and they only have 13 goals to their name in 10 games – not the return fans would be expecting. This is why we’d only predict them to score two or three against their weak opponents, and not to run riot over them.

After looking through a few possible scores, 3-0 seems to best combine a realistic chance of being a winner with decent odds, so that’s a bet we’d definitely make on this match.

USA vs Honduras prediction: USA 3 Honduras 0 @ 5/1 with bet365

USA vs Honduras betting tips

If you’re looking for another USA vs Honduras tip, we’ve got a great one for you, which is slightly safer than the one above.

It’s reasonable to expect that the US will dominate this match from start to finish, and shouldn’t find it excessively hard to score. This means that there’s a good chance of them scoring at least one goal in both halves, and for them also not to concede in either.

If you head over to bet365, you’ll be able to find a fantastic bet on the USA winning both halves, which has fair odds of 5/4. Granted, not the highest odds, but great for anyone looking for a more conservative bet.

USA vs Honduras betting tips: USA to win both halves @ 5/4 with bet365

USA vs Honduras odds

USA vs Honduras Match Odds

USA @ 1/6 with bet365

Draw @ 6/1 with bet365

Honduras @ 16/1 with bet365

USA vs Honduras Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 43/40 with bet365

