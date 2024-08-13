Soccer

UEFA Super Cup: 5 Most Successful Teams In The Competition’s History

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
UEFA Super Cup Trophy
UEFA Super Cup Trophy

Contested between the winners of the two biggest European cup competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup is the curtain-raiser of European soccer. The competition, which was originally called the Super Competition, came into being in 1972. Between 1972 and 1999, the winners of the European Cup/Champions League and European Cup Winners’ Cup/UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup took part in the contest. After the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup was disbanded, the winners of the UEFA Cup — renamed to UEFA Europa League in 2009 — became staple contenders in the one-off cup final.

Manchester City won the UEFA Super Cup in 2023, beating Sevilla on penalties. This year, Real Madrid and Atalanta will compete for the trophy at the National Stadium Warsaw on August 14. Before they get underway, we wanted to issue a refresher about the UEFA Super Cup, shedding light on the competition’s most successful teams. Continue reading to check out the teams with the most UEFA Super Cup wins in history.

#5 Atletico Madrid – 3 Wins

Atletico Madrid Has Won 3 UEFA Super Cups
Atletico Madrid Has Never Lost A Super Cup Final

La Liga side Atletico Madrid is the only team on this list to come out on top in each of the UEFA Super Cup ties it has participated in.

Los Rojiblancos contested their first Super Cup in 2010 and came away with a massive 2-0 victory over last season’s UEFA Champions League winners Inter Milan. Two years later, Diego Simeone’s men claimed an even bigger 4-1 win over Chelsea. Atletico’s last triumph, which came in 2018, was possibly its sweetest, as it beat crosstown rivals Real Madrid 4-2 to take the trophy home.

#4 Liverpool – 4 Wins

Liverpool Won UEFA Super Cup In 2019
Liverpool Won the UEFA Super Cup In 2019

Six-time Champions League winners Liverpool has fought in six UEFA Super Cups over the years, winning four. The two defeats the Reds suffered came in 1978 and 1984.

Liverpool opened their Super Cup account in smashing fashion in 1977, beating Hamburger SV 7-1 on aggregate. The Merseyside club has since added three more to its collection, winning the trophy in 2001, 2005, and 2019. In its final Super Cup appearance, the Anfield powerhouse beat Premier League rivals Chelsea 5-4 on penalties.

#3 AC Milan – 5 Wins

AC Milan Won Super Cup In 2007
AC Milan Won Super Cup In 2007

The most successful Italian team in UEFA Champions League history, seven-time Europe conquerors AC Milan have contested in five UEFA Super Cups. The Rossoneri has come out on top on five occasions, suffering defeats only in 1973 and 1993.

AC Milan claimed consecutive Super Cups in 1989 and 1990. In Milan’s first Super Cup appearance, it beat Barcelona 2-1 on aggregate. The following year, the Italian outfit claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Sampdoria over two legs. Milan’s last hurrah in the Super Cup came in 2007, as it clinched a 3-1 win over Sevilla.

#2 Barcelona – 5 Wins

Barcelona Last Won The Super Cup In 2015
Barcelona Last Won The Super Cup In 2015

La Liga powerhouse Barcelona has featured in nine UEFA Super Cup ties in its history, coming out on top in five of them. The Blaugrana finished second in 1979, 1982, 1989, and 2006.

Barcelona claimed its first UEFA Super Cup in 1992. They beat Werder Bremen 3-2 over two legs. The Catalans’ last Super Cup win, meanwhile, came the year they last won the Champions League, in 2015. Barca beat La Liga rivals Sevilla 5-4 after extra time in Tbilisi.

#1 Real Madrid – 5 Wins*

Real Madrid Has Most UEFA Super Cups
Real Madrid Can Win Their 6th UEFA Super Cup Against Atalanta

The most successful team in European soccer, 15-time UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid has won five UEFA Super Cups. Los Blancos finished as runners-up on three occasions — in 1998, 2000, and 2018.

Real Madrid won their first UEFA Super Cup in 2002, beating Feyenoord 3-1 in Monaco. The Whites won their next one 12 years later in 2014 before adding two consecutive ones in 2016 and 2017. Madrid’s last Super Cup victory came in 2022, with them beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atalanta – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
De Ligt Is Set To Join Manchester United
Soccer
“He’s been there and done it” – Manchester United Icon Teddy Sheringham Endorses Matthijs de Ligt Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has expressed enthusiasm about Matthijs de Ligt’s potential switch from Bayern Munich. Sheringham believes Man Utd will benefit from a leader like De Ligt, who…

Sergio Aguero Scored 184 Premier League Goals For Manchester City
Soccer
“Each season, he refines his game” – Manchester City Icon Sergio Aguero Backs Liverpool Star To Have An Impressive Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has predicted Darwin Nunez will have a fruitful season for Premier League aspirant Liverpool. Aguero has lauded Nunez for his relentlessness, claiming he will enjoy…

Chelsea Target Victor Osimhen
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why The Blues Have Not Completed Victor Osimhen Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Report: Saudi Pro League Giant Plotting To Sign Arsenal Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
UEFA Super Cup Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Super Cup: 5 Most Successful Teams In The Competition’s History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
Julian Alvarez Is The Future Of Argentina
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Argentina Stars In Soccer History: Atletico Madrid Newboy Julian Alvarez Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 13 2024
Arrow to top