Contested between the winners of the two biggest European cup competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup is the curtain-raiser of European soccer. The competition, which was originally called the Super Competition, came into being in 1972. Between 1972 and 1999, the winners of the European Cup/Champions League and European Cup Winners’ Cup/UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup took part in the contest. After the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup was disbanded, the winners of the UEFA Cup — renamed to UEFA Europa League in 2009 — became staple contenders in the one-off cup final.

Manchester City won the UEFA Super Cup in 2023, beating Sevilla on penalties. This year, Real Madrid and Atalanta will compete for the trophy at the National Stadium Warsaw on August 14. Before they get underway, we wanted to issue a refresher about the UEFA Super Cup, shedding light on the competition’s most successful teams. Continue reading to check out the teams with the most UEFA Super Cup wins in history.

#5 Atletico Madrid – 3 Wins

La Liga side Atletico Madrid is the only team on this list to come out on top in each of the UEFA Super Cup ties it has participated in.

Los Rojiblancos contested their first Super Cup in 2010 and came away with a massive 2-0 victory over last season’s UEFA Champions League winners Inter Milan. Two years later, Diego Simeone’s men claimed an even bigger 4-1 win over Chelsea. Atletico’s last triumph, which came in 2018, was possibly its sweetest, as it beat crosstown rivals Real Madrid 4-2 to take the trophy home.

#4 Liverpool – 4 Wins

Six-time Champions League winners Liverpool has fought in six UEFA Super Cups over the years, winning four. The two defeats the Reds suffered came in 1978 and 1984.

Liverpool opened their Super Cup account in smashing fashion in 1977, beating Hamburger SV 7-1 on aggregate. The Merseyside club has since added three more to its collection, winning the trophy in 2001, 2005, and 2019. In its final Super Cup appearance, the Anfield powerhouse beat Premier League rivals Chelsea 5-4 on penalties.

#3 AC Milan – 5 Wins

The most successful Italian team in UEFA Champions League history, seven-time Europe conquerors AC Milan have contested in five UEFA Super Cups. The Rossoneri has come out on top on five occasions, suffering defeats only in 1973 and 1993.

AC Milan claimed consecutive Super Cups in 1989 and 1990. In Milan’s first Super Cup appearance, it beat Barcelona 2-1 on aggregate. The following year, the Italian outfit claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Sampdoria over two legs. Milan’s last hurrah in the Super Cup came in 2007, as it clinched a 3-1 win over Sevilla.

#2 Barcelona – 5 Wins

La Liga powerhouse Barcelona has featured in nine UEFA Super Cup ties in its history, coming out on top in five of them. The Blaugrana finished second in 1979, 1982, 1989, and 2006.

Barcelona claimed its first UEFA Super Cup in 1992. They beat Werder Bremen 3-2 over two legs. The Catalans’ last Super Cup win, meanwhile, came the year they last won the Champions League, in 2015. Barca beat La Liga rivals Sevilla 5-4 after extra time in Tbilisi.

#1 Real Madrid – 5 Wins*

The most successful team in European soccer, 15-time UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid has won five UEFA Super Cups. Los Blancos finished as runners-up on three occasions — in 1998, 2000, and 2018.

Real Madrid won their first UEFA Super Cup in 2002, beating Feyenoord 3-1 in Monaco. The Whites won their next one 12 years later in 2014 before adding two consecutive ones in 2016 and 2017. Madrid’s last Super Cup victory came in 2022, with them beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki.