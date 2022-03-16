Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Bayer Leverkusen look to make home advantage count against Atalanta at the BayArena on Thursday night.
Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta– New Free Bets for Serie A
Bayer Leverkusen take on Atalanta at home in a Europa League encounter on Saturday. You can claim five best betting offers below.
Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- 888Sport – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
888Sport – £30 Exclusive Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta Offer
You can get £10 for free bets for the game.
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Bayer Leverkusen v Roma
You can get £10 for free bets for the game.
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Bayer Leverkusen v Roma
You can get £10 for free bets for the game.
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Serie A game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
You can get £10 for free bets for the game.
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
You can get £10 for free bets for the game.
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta free bets
You can use the free bets on markets such as Total Goals Over and Under, handicaps etc.
Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta betting tips and prediction
Die Werkself head into this encounter, trailing 3-2 which wasn’t the worst result for them. They played Atalanta in Bergamo in the first leg and were actually trailing 3-1 at half time. A brilliant goal by Moussa Diaby ensured that the Germans head into the second leg brimming with confidence.
Gerardo Seoane’s side suffered a shock loss to rivals Koln at the weekend. Nonetheless, they have won 17 of their 25 home games in Europa League and haven’t lost in the last 11 at the BayArena.
Atalanta on the other hand, have won every knockout game in the Europa League since crashing out of the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men love to play an attacking brand of football.
Domestically, the absence of Duvan Zapata has been felt. The Colombian international has missed several games due to injury and in his absence, they haven’t scored as freely as they normally do.
La Dea have been pretty good away from home, losing just twice in 14 league encounters.
Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta betting tips: Bayer to win @ 13/10 with 888 Sport
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins