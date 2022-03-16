Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Bayer Leverkusen look to make home advantage count against Atalanta at the BayArena on Thursday night.

Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta– New Free Bets for Serie A

Bayer Leverkusen take on Atalanta at home in a Europa League encounter on Saturday. You can claim five best betting offers below.

Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta betting tips and prediction

Die Werkself head into this encounter, trailing 3-2 which wasn’t the worst result for them. They played Atalanta in Bergamo in the first leg and were actually trailing 3-1 at half time. A brilliant goal by Moussa Diaby ensured that the Germans head into the second leg brimming with confidence.

Gerardo Seoane’s side suffered a shock loss to rivals Koln at the weekend. Nonetheless, they have won 17 of their 25 home games in Europa League and haven’t lost in the last 11 at the BayArena.

Atalanta on the other hand, have won every knockout game in the Europa League since crashing out of the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men love to play an attacking brand of football.

Domestically, the absence of Duvan Zapata has been felt. The Colombian international has missed several games due to injury and in his absence, they haven’t scored as freely as they normally do.

La Dea have been pretty good away from home, losing just twice in 14 league encounters.

Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta betting tips: Bayer to win @ 13/10 with 888 Sport