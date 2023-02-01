Tyson Fury has named who he believes is the ‘most avoided man in boxing’. It may come as a surprise for boxing fans to learn who ‘The Gypsy King’ thinks is criminally avoided and is a bonafide bogeyman. The WBC World Heavyweight Champion thinks it is Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade.

Tyson Fury: Demetrius Andrade Is The Most Avoided Man In Boxing

Yes, that’s right. It may come as a surprise to you to learn that Tyson Fury believes Demetrius Andrade is the ‘most avoided man in boxing’.

‘Boo Boo’ is currently undefeated in his professional boxing career. He boasts a 32-0 record, including 19 wins by way of knockout. Not only that, but Andrade has won world titles in not one, but two weight divisions. When you look at it that way, there is certainly reason to believe that Tyson Fury is right.

The WBC World Heavyweight Champion is adamant that the Rhode Island man is criminally avoided and underrated. In fact, ‘The Gypsy King’ believes that Andrade is one of the biggest bogeymen in the sport of boxing.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Fury was full of praise for the American fighter:

“I’ll tell you someone we need to mention but never gets a mention – and he’s the bogeyman in all the divisions and he needs a shot at something big – Boo Boo Andrade.

“Bogeyman! Bogeyman! The man’s a two-weight world champion and he will box the ears off anyone who has the boll**ks to get in the ring with him. Give the man a shot at something good.

He’s moved up now, hasn’t he? 168. So you’ve got Caleb Plant, you’ve got David Benavidez, Charlo. Get them all in. Give the man a chance. He’s 33, 34-year-old … he hasn’t boxed any of these names and not on his own problem. It’s the other names don’t want to fight him.”

Fury went on to add that Andrade is absolute the, “most avoided man in boxing.”

‘Boo Boo’ In Line For Huge Super-Middleweight Fights

Andrade’s last fight was in fact his debut at super-middleweight. ‘Boo Boo’ won a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over Demond Nicholson on the Gervonta Davis undercard in Washington. He scored a knockdown in the second round and won a shutout victory last month on his debut up at 168-pounds.

Before stepping up to super-middle, Andrade reigned supreme at both super-welterweight and middleweight. The 34-year-old held the WBO World title at 154-pounds from 2013 to 2015, before moving up to middleweight where he won the WBO and WBA world championship straps.

There is no denying that Andrade is a supreme talent. He knows himself how good he is, given his brash talking and incredible confidence in his boxing ability. It seems that the best heavyweight on the planet now also agrees with him.

There could be some huge fights out there at super-middleweight in the not so distant future for Demetrius Andrade. The likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, David Benavidez, John Ryder, Daniel Jacobs, Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo are just some of the names who Andrade could face in mega-fights in the coming years.

Fury certainly believes that Andrade has what it takes to beat them all. Only time will tell if ‘The Gypsy King’ is right or not. Lets hope we find out and that Andrade fights the best in his new division in the coming months and years.

For Fury, he himself could be on the verge of the biggest fight of his career. Talks are still ongoing between Team Fury and Team Usyk for an undisputed clash in the next few months. Both Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are prepared to put their respective belts on the line to make the undisputed heavyweight clash next.

Fury will likely go into the contest as the betting favorite with the best sports betting apps in the US. This is because of his natural size advantage over the Ukrainian. However, write Usyk off at your own risk. The former undisputed cruiserweight king is more than capable of pulling off the upset. Backing him as the underdog with the best offshore betting sites could be a great wager when the pair of heavyweight finally meet in the centre of the ring.

