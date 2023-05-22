MLB

Trea Turner Struggling To Produce In First Year With Phillies

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn

During the off-season, the Philadelphia Phillies signed shortstop Trea Turner to one of the richest contracts in MLB history. They forked out $300 million in order to keep him for the next 11 years, but things haven’t exactly gotten off to a blazing start.

Trea Turner Struggling With Production In 2023

The Phillies were thought to be one of the World Series favorites for 2023. They exceeded expectations last year, making it all the way to the championship before falling short to the Houston Astros. They bolstered their roster over the winter by adding Turner, and had high hopes despite being in one of the strongest divisions in the game.

The season hasn’t gotten away from them yet, but the Phillies are not the dominant force that some thought they’d be. Bryce Harper has returned and should help the cause, but the team is two games under .500 after Sunday’s action. They are already 7 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the division, and are currently behind the Miami Marlins as well.

Turner hasn’t been of much help. He leads the league in at-bats with 191, but has the lowest batting average of any of Philadelphia’s every day players not named Kyle Schwarber. He is hitting .257, which isn’t the most terrible number in the world, but his on base percentage is at an even .300, far too low for a player being paid as much as Turner is. Even Schwarber has a higher OBP.

It looked like Trea Turner was going to have an excellent season, given how he performed in the World Baseball Classic. Just before the MLB regular season started, Turner was a star for Team USA and a big reason why they made it to the championship game.

In 6 games during the WBC, Turner hit 5 home runs, which tied the record for most ever in the tournament. He was also able to drive in 11 runs in those six contests. But it apparently hasn’t carried over, as he has yet to reach either of those marks in 45 games with the Phillies. As of Sunday evening, he had just 4 homers and 10 RBIs on the year.

Philadelphia has a chance to make up some ground in the division, but they’ll have to be at their best if they don’t want to lose even more ground. After they play the Diamondbacks this week, their next three series will be against division opponents, including 7 games in 8 days on the road against the Braves and the Mets.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 18987857
MLB

LATEST MLB: Zac Gallen Hits A Bird With A Baseball During Pregame

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023
Acuna
MLB
Ronald Acuna Jr. Is The Odds On Favorite To Win NL MVP
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 18 2023

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is currently the odds on favorite to win the National League MVP.   Preseason MVP odds: Acuna: +900 Ohtani: +200 Current MVP odds (DK):…

rsz d169f1d07aa850e45027b97e18d01600
MLB
New York Mets Haven’t Hit A Home Run In 51 Innings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023

Thing haven’t gone exactly how the New York Mets thought they would to start the 2023 MLB season. Hopes were high heading into the year. The team went out and…

Max
MLB
Max Scherzer Scratched From Start Due To Neck Spasms
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 9 2023
Judge
MLB
New York Yankees Aaron Judge Activated Off Injured List
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 9 2023
Fried 1
MLB
Atlanta Braves Place Their Ace Max Fried On The IL
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 9 2023
rsz https dairylandexpresscom wp content uploads getty images 2018 10 1044310244
MLB
MLB: Brewers Pull Back On Decision To Extend Beer Sales
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 8 2023
Arrow to top