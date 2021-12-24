On Saturday, Trabzonspor will host Istanbul Basaksehir to play the match. The home side will be looking to get another third consecutive victory.

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Preview

Trabzonspor won the match against Hatayspor by a 2-1 scoreline. Whereas Istanbul Basaksehir played the game against Galatasaray which ended with a 1-1 draw.

Istanbul Basaksehir is standing in third place in the league to qualify for the Europa Conference League. While Trabzonspor is aiming for the Champions League qualification.

Therefore, both the teams will be working really hard in order to get the victory in this Turkish Super Lig match.

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Peres, le, Hugo, Denswil; Tokoz, Ozdemir, Hamsik; Bakasetas, Djaniny, Cornelius

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Ndayishimiye, Kaldirim; Tekdemir, Cigerci, Ozcan; Visca, Chadli, Okaka

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Trabzonspor: 11/10

Draw: 11/5

Istanbul Basaksehir: 5/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 20/21

Under: 11/12

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Trabzonspor is unbeaten in their past 14 league matches at home, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last four matches this season. Both of these teams are on a roll, but most football betting sites predict that Trabzonspor is expected to win.

Prediction: Trabzonspor to win at 11/10.

