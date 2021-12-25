Defending champs Lincoln city will play against MK Dons on Sunday at Sincil Bank Stadium.

Lincoln City vs MK Dons Preview

Lincoln city played the match against MK Dons and the match ended with a 2-2 draw. Teddy Bishop, Alfie May, and Matty Blair were the main goal scorers for Lincoln City.

On the other hand, MK Dons got defeated by Oxford United in League one action. However, Hiram Boateng scored goals for MK Dons.

Last but not the least, both the teams will be striving hard to win this match.

Lincoln City vs MK Dons Team News

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Bramall, Montsma, Poole, Bishop; McGrandles, Sorensen, Nlundulu; Maguire, Adelakun, Fiorini

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Fisher; Baldwin, O’Hora, Lewington; Watson, McEachran, Twine, Harvie; O’Riley, Eisa, Boateng

Lincoln City vs MK Dons Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Lincoln City vs MK Dons from Bet365:

Match Winner:

MK Dons: 7/5

Draw: 5/2

Lincoln: 15/8

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 15/16

Under: 1/1

Lincoln City vs MK Dons Prediction

Both the teams have been doing well in the previous matches. After analyzing past performances, most football betting sites predict that this game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Lincoln City vs MK Dons to end in a draw.

