Torino will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Genoa in Serie A this week.

Torino are in poor form right now and they have failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions. They will be desperate for the three points here. Meanwhile, Genoa are in equally bad form and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Torino vs Genoa team news

Simone Zaza, Marco Pjaca, Simone Verdi and Rolando Mandragora are set to miss out for the home side.

The visitors will be without Hernani, Zinho Vanheusden, Mattia Bani and Nikola Maksimovic.

Torino possible starting lineup: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Linetty, Aina; Brekalo; Sanabria, Belotti

Genoa possible starting lineup: Sirigu; Biraschi, Vasquez, Criscito; Cambiaso, Toure, Behrami, Rovella, Fares; Pandev, Destro

Torino vs Genoa form guide

Torino are coming into this game on the back of two defeats and two draws in their last four matches. However, they are undefeated in their last 10 home matches against Genoa in all competitions.

The visitors have drawn three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. They have also conceded at least 2 goals in seven of their last eight league matches.

Torino vs Genoa prediction

Both teams are in poor form right now and this should be a close contest. Neither side will want to drop points here and an open game could be on the cards with a fair few chances.

A high scoring game seems likely.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

