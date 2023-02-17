Tommy Fury has promised to knock Jake Paul out in their fight next weekend. The Englishman oozes confidence ahead of his huge fight with ‘The Problem Child’ and says ‘Jake Paul really is f****d’. ‘TNT’ believes that there is nothing in Paul’s arsenal that can keep him from knocking the American out.

Tommy Fury Promises To Knock Out Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has warned the world that Jake Paul is in for a rude awakening when the pair of rivals finally fight next Sunday night. Paul vs Fury goes down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next Sunday in a highly anticipated cruiserweight showdown.

Jake Paul is the betting favorite with the best offshore betting sites ahead of the fight, with Tommy Fury a slight underdog with US sportsbooks. However, the Englishman admits that he hasn’t been one bit impressed with anything Jake Paul has done during his six-fight professional boxing career.

The half-brother of WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, believes his American counterpart is in for a rude awakening when they finally square-off in the centre of the ring on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury will be the first real professional boxer the Ohio man will have faced. Since the launch of Paul’s professional career in January 2020, he has only fought fellow celebrities and four former UFC fighters. Tommy Fury is a completely different test.

In a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, the 23-year-old said that Paul is in for rude awakening and the shock of his boxing life come fight night:

“He’s beaten a washed-up MMA fighter, a 140-pound or whatever Tyron Woodley was at welterweight. He beat an NBA star [Nate Robinson], a wrestler [Ben Askren] and another YouTuber. I think they’re the six. So, at the end of the day, I don’t reckon there’s anything to him at all. I think it’s going to be light work.

“I’ve trained for Jake Paul like I’m fighting Artur Beterbiev for all the glory. So, he really is f****d. He’s got nothing in his arsenal that can keep me, you know, away from knocking him out.”

Fury Not Concerned With Paul’s Mind Games

This is the third time Paul and Fury have signed to fight, with Tommy Fury having to withdraw from the previous two scheduled bouts. The former Love Island star has to pull out of the first fight with a severe rib injury, before not being granted VISA access into the US second time around, hence the cancellation again.

Due to his two withdrawals, Jake Paul has of course seen these as opportunities to taunt Fury, insisting that the 8-0 Englishman doesn’t really want to fight him. However, Fury laughed off the comments and hasn’t taken any of Paul’s insults personally:

“I don’t really read anything into it,” said Fury to BoxingScene.com.

“It’s just business for me. Jake is just another man in the opposite corner. And he’s going to get knocked out. He’s just another opponent on my way to a world title.”

The hugely anticipated bout between Fury and Paul, which is set to be contested at a catch-weight of 185-pounds, will headline pay-per-view shows in both the US and UK. ESPN+ PPV will broadcast the fight in the US ($49.99), with BT Sport Box Office airing the fight in the UK (£19.95).

All of the trash talking and mind games are almost over now. This fight is truly compelling and is now just over a week away. Be sure to back Jake Paul or Tommy Fury with the best US sports betting apps ahead of their fight next weekend!

Other Content You May Like