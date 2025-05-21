NBA

Anthony Edwards brushes off reports of ankle injury following game 1 loss to Thunder

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Anthony Edwards vs OKC
Anthony Edwards vs OKC

Anthony Edwards suffered yet another ankle injury during game 1 of the Western Conference finals against OKC, but he was quick to brush it off after the game.

No injury issues for Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards looked to be struggling with an ankle injury yet again on Tuesday night and not for the first time this season he was forced into the locker room midway through the game.

After driving to the basket during the first half, Ant-Man fell awkwardly on his ankle which he appeared to roll as he landed back on the court.

Edwards was only in the locker room for a matter of minutes before he made his return to the floor in the second quarter.

When asked after the game if there was pain in his ankle causing him to struggle in the second half, Ant simply replied: “No.”

“I’ve definitely got to shoot more. I only took 13 f—— shots,” Edwards continued. “Probably just get off the ball a little more. Play without the ball. I think that will be the answer, because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. We’ve gotta go watch some film and pick it apart. We’ll figure it out.”

Despite the 22-year-old dismissing any rumours about him struggling with the injury throughout the game, Edwards scored just five points in the second half after returning from the locker room.

The usually dominant Minnesota star scored just 17 points, going 5-13 from the field in another uncharacteristically poor night.

WATCH: Anthony Edwards full postgame interview

Timberwolves lose game 1 to dominant Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the Thunder offense to a convincing victory against the Timberwolves in game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, with some incredibly tough buckets on his way to a game-high 31 points.

There is a good chance Shai will be named MVP before game 2 on Thursday night, with the award winner set to be announced by the NBA on Wednesday.

Jalen Williams had another good game and with 19 points he seems to have finally found his scoring touch after a difficult start to the postseason.

On the losing side there was no help for Julius Randle, as again the former Knick shone with a team-high 28 points. Nobody else from Minnesota scored more than 20.

Randle has averaged 24.3 points per game in the playoffs so far this year and has shown a vast improvement on his form compared to previous postseason’s which he was notoriously poor in.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Anthony Edwards vs OKC
NBA

LATEST Anthony Edwards brushes off reports of ankle injury following game 1 loss to Thunder

Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25393489 168396541 lowres
NBA
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers kick off the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in Game 1 on Wednesday. Knicks vs Pacers Game 1 Preview The Knicks…

USATSI 26177637 168396541 lowres
NBA
Golden State Warriors targeting trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025

The Golden State Warriors are eyeing a trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White to join forces with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. The Warriors recently exited the playoffs at…

USATSI 24312093 168396541 lowres
NBA
Brad Stevens on upcoming Celtics offseason: “You don’t want to make rash decisions”
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
Edwards and SGA pic
NBA
For the first time since 1996, the Western Conference Final will not feature a team from California or Texas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Shaq and David Stern pic
NBA
Fans continue to think the NBA draft lottery is rigged after Shaquille O’Neal tells his own story
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 20 at 11.45.38
NBA
Phoenix Suns lawsuit explained: Fourth employee in last seven months sues franchise
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top