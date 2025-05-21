Anthony Edwards suffered yet another ankle injury during game 1 of the Western Conference finals against OKC, but he was quick to brush it off after the game.

No injury issues for Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards looked to be struggling with an ankle injury yet again on Tuesday night and not for the first time this season he was forced into the locker room midway through the game.

After driving to the basket during the first half, Ant-Man fell awkwardly on his ankle which he appeared to roll as he landed back on the court.

Edwards was only in the locker room for a matter of minutes before he made his return to the floor in the second quarter.

Anthony Edwards went back to the locker room after turning his ankle on this play in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/fcbcsHCMBk — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2025

When asked after the game if there was pain in his ankle causing him to struggle in the second half, Ant simply replied: “No.”

“I’ve definitely got to shoot more. I only took 13 f—— shots,” Edwards continued. “Probably just get off the ball a little more. Play without the ball. I think that will be the answer, because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. We’ve gotta go watch some film and pick it apart. We’ll figure it out.”

Despite the 22-year-old dismissing any rumours about him struggling with the injury throughout the game, Edwards scored just five points in the second half after returning from the locker room.

The usually dominant Minnesota star scored just 17 points, going 5-13 from the field in another uncharacteristically poor night.

WATCH: Anthony Edwards full postgame interview

Timberwolves lose game 1 to dominant Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the Thunder offense to a convincing victory against the Timberwolves in game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, with some incredibly tough buckets on his way to a game-high 31 points.

There is a good chance Shai will be named MVP before game 2 on Thursday night, with the award winner set to be announced by the NBA on Wednesday.

Jalen Williams had another good game and with 19 points he seems to have finally found his scoring touch after a difficult start to the postseason.

On the losing side there was no help for Julius Randle, as again the former Knick shone with a team-high 28 points. Nobody else from Minnesota scored more than 20.

Randle has averaged 24.3 points per game in the playoffs so far this year and has shown a vast improvement on his form compared to previous postseason’s which he was notoriously poor in.