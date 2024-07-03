Tim Howard: I Will Convince Jurgen Klopp To Manage USMNT

Frustrations have been running high after USA were knocked out of Copa America in the group stages and Everton legend Tim Howard thinks he can convince retired coach Jurgen Klopp to manage USA.

What has happened to Gregg Berhalter?

The United States is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico, marking a significant event for the nation as they aim to capitalize on the growing popularity of soccer in the country. The tournament will showcase top talent, and a strong performance by the USA team could attract more fans to follow the World Cup.

Berhalter took over as coach of the USA team in 2018 and led them to the Round of 16 in the World Cup in Qatar. However, he faced a temporary dismissal in 2023 due to allegations of assault against a woman.

The firm said in a report released on March 13 that while Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female,” he did not improperly withhold information when he was hired. The organization reinstated Berhalter and offered him a contract to manage the team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Following a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final, fans were hopeful that the team could challenge for the Copa America title. While the USA started with a 2-0 win against Bolivia, losses to Uruguay and Panama resulted in a third-place finish in the group and an early exit from the tournament.

What has Howard said?

Former USMNT goalkeeper Howard is amongst many that believe Berhalter should be sacked after a disappointing Copa America campaign.

When discussing potential candidates, Howard suggested recently retired German coach Klopp as Berhalter’s potential replacement.

Klopp concluded his illustrious 23-year career as a manager, achieving significant success and accolades at FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. In January, the 57-year-old announced his retirement from football, receiving a heartfelt farewell from the devoted Liverpool fans at Anfield.

However, Howard is convinced he can lure Klopp back to managing with the prospect of becoming the USA coach.

He said: “After the disappointment of Copa America, after the United States lost to Uruguay and exited at the group stages, I will personally fly to Spain. I mean it.

I know Klopp has only been retired a few weeks and I know he wants a break. But if we sat around his villa in Spain, I think I could lure him over here. 100 percent.

The money is certainly there. So my pitch would be simple: he has a young group of players who can play progressive, front-foot soccer – exactly like his Liverpool teams. And in two years’ time he can go to the biggest World Cup in history.

Plus, it’s international soccer, so there’s no need to be on the training ground every day. He doesn’t even have to worry about qualification.”

Klopp is known to lean towards the underdog and turn doubters into believers but this job offer may have come at the wrong time.

Who could be a potential candidate to coach USA at the 2026 World Cup?

A more practical alternative could be American coach Jesse Marsch. He is the current manager of Canada has successfully led the team out of a challenging group and into the quarter-finals at Copa America.

Their upcoming match against Venezuela on Friday, July 5th is one to watch for all USA supporters, as Marsch has the potential to guide Canada into the semi-finals. Despite only joining Canada in May, Marsch has already made a significant impact and could potentially bring similar positive changes if he were to coach the USA for the 2026 World Cup.