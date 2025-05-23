NBA

Three players earned All-Defensive first-team honors for the first time in their career on Thursday

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the NBA made tweaks to voting for All-Defense. In the past, two guards and three forwards/centers were selected. Now, voting for All-Defense is positionless. 

The top five players who received the most votes are who make the All-Defensive first-team. On Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced the 2024-25 KIA NBA All-Defensive first team. Three players, including Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort, and Amen Thompson, earned All-Defensive first team honors for the first time in their careers.

New faces headline the 2024-25 KIA NBA All-Defensive first team


Dyson Daniel’s 2024-25 campaign with the Hawks was a breakout year for the 22-year-old. When the Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans, Atlanta acquired Daniels. The former first-round pick started 76 of the Hawks’ 82 games during the regular season. Daniels averaged a career-high 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. His 3.0 steals per game led the entire NBA in 2024-25. On top of being named NBA All-Defensive first team and steals champion, Daniel was the Most Improved Player this past season. It was truly a career-best and breakout season for the defensive specialist.

Another player earning their first NBA All-Defensive first team selection is the Thunder’s Lu Dort. He’s in his sixth season with OKC after going undrafted to start his career. Dort is the team’s best lockdown defender and has proved that all season. Each night, Dort takes the opposing team’s #1 scoring option as his defensive assignment. During the 2024-25 regular season, Dort averaged 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The 26-year-old is one of the toughest pound-for-pound defenders in the NBA.

Second-year pro Amen Thompson continues to make a name for himself in Houston. He’s become a fan favorite early and had a breakout campaign in 2024-25. Thompson played in 69 of the Rockets’ 82 games and made 42 starts. The 22-year-old took the starting spot of former second overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. In 69 games for Houston this past season, Thompson averaged a career-high 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. The former fourth overall pick became a legitimate two-way player for the Rockets in 2024-25. If Thompson continues to develop offensively, he can be a player like Kawhi Leonard.

