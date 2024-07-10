Soccer

Thomas Muller Set To Retire From International Football Following Germany Euros Exit

Olly Taliku
After 17 years of playing for Germany, DFB legend Thomas Muller is set to retire from international duty following Germany’s exit to Spain at Euro 2024.

Thomas Muller To Retire From International Duty

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has reportedly played the last international game of his career, with the 34-year-old set to announce his retirement after the Euros are concluded.

Muller scored 45 goals for Germany in 131 games and he won almost everything during his time on the international stage.

At 18-years-old Muller broke onto the international scene in a friendly against England under manager Horst Hrubesch and just two years later, the forward was called up for his first international tournament – the 2010 South Africa World Cup.

It was at his first World Cup where Muller really began to impress and with five goals by the end of the tournament, the 20-year-old picked up the golden boot.

As well as winning the Golden Boot Muller was crowned best young player in the tournament, but Germany had their hearts broken in the semi final with a 1-0 loss to Spain ending their dreams of glory.

Four years later at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil Germany were out for revenge. Muller scored five again during the tournament and Germany went one better than in South Africa, as his nation just edged past Argentina in extra time of the final to win their first World Cup since 1990.

Although he has played in two World Cup finals, Muller has never even made a Euros final during his 17 years on the international stage.

The Euros is one international trophy that has always eluded Thomas Muller throughout his career and so it was unfortunate that the German couldn’t round off his time on the international stage with home tournament success at Euro 2024.

Muller joins former Bayern teammate Toni Kroos in retiring from Germany – although Kroos has also played his last game in domestic football as he calls time on a sensational career.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
