With two threes against the Jazz on Sunday night, James Harden surpassed Ray Allen into second place of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters of all time.

James Harden Overtakes Ray Allen

Harden scored his 2,974th career 3-pointer this weekend and he finally moved into second place on the NBA all time record list, behind only Steph Curry.

JAMES HARDEN PASSES RAY ALLEN 👌 2nd all-time in made threes for The Beard! pic.twitter.com/dK5j6fmQEX — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2024

Ray Allen dropped down to third place after Harden’s shooting from range against the Jazz, with the Clippers guard adding 20 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks in the win.

Harden was pleased to reach the latest milestone in his career and the future hall of famer gave credit to both old teammates and new, as he enters his 16th year in the league.

“It’s an unbelievable accomplishment,” James Harden said after surpassing Allen for second. “Just a testament to the amount of work that I’ve been putting in. As I get older and just chip away at an unbelievable career, start to accomplish things like that. So I don’t ever want to take it for granted.

“I just want to give motivation to the youth and every other person that’s chasing a dream to play professional basketball or whatever it is. So it’s an honor.”

James Harden’s journey to 2,970 career made threes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IXySRChbvy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 15, 2024

Although he has moved up to second place in the record books, Harden has already accepted that he will never catch Steph Curry who is in a league of his own.

“I’m one of the most confident guys in this league. But no. I’m not going to catch Steph. I don’t think anybody can. He shoots the ball too well,” Harden admitted.

Harden still trails Curry at the top of the three-point record books by 808 and the Warriors superstar is showing no signs of slowing down as he nears retirement.

We will see the league’s top 3-point scorers go head to head on Monday night as the Clippers face the Warriors at Intuit Dome.