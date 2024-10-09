The Raptors will be without RJ Barrett for the rest of preseason this year, after the 24-year-old sprained his right shoulder during a win against the Wizards.

RJ Barrett Sprains Shoulder

The Raptors played out a convincing win against the Wizards in preseason this week but one of their top stars picked up an injury that could keep him out of the beginning of the upcoming NBA season.

RJ Barrett collided with Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas and in the process twisted his shoulder, with Toronto later confirming Barrett sprained his right shoulder.

The Raptors announced RJ Barrett will miss the remainder of preseason due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Barrett will be re-evaluated ahead of the regular season opener to determine a potential timetable. pic.twitter.com/isrNUitB2q — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 8, 2024

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke to the media after the 125-98 win, saying that despite missing the rest of preseason, Barrett will have a busy schedule building up to the season tip off.

“They’re going to go week by week,” Rajakovic revealed post-match “He will be able to do a lot of other stuff, conditioning wise and to address his health everywhere else, with his knees and strength and all of that.

“Once he comes back, he’s going to be in a great position to continue.”

Barrett averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season, but he struggled with injuries playing for both the Knicks and Raptors, playing just 58 games in 2023.

It is unknown if Barrett will miss the opener this season, but it has already been confirmed that he won’t take part in any of the Raptors’ remaining preseason matchups against the Wizards, Celtics and Nets.

“What are some things that players can do meanwhile to address things that otherwise they may not be able to address?” Rajakovic continued.

“Is that strength wise, is that conditioning? Is that watching more film? Is that adding another skill? I always try to look at it from the positive side.”

The 2024 season kicks off for the Raptors on the 23rd of October with a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers opening the campaign for Toronto.