The Oklahoma City Thunder are 0-7 against the spread on the road in the 2025 playoffs

On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals. In Game 1, the Pacers made another miraculous comeback and stunned OKC, 111-110.

The Thunder bounced back in Game 2 at home with a 123-107 win to even the series 1-1. Oklahoma City is on the road for Game 3. They are 0-7 against the spread on the road in the 2025 playoffs. OKC is favored to win by five points in Game 3 on Wednesday evening.

Can the Thunder cover the spread on the road for the first time in the 2025 playoffs?

The Thunder haven’t covered a spread on the road this postseason. Can they cover as 5.5-point favorites in Indianapolis on Wesnesday? @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/6lt5iIgadr — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) June 10, 2025



In Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder were nine-point favorites. That was the second-largest spread to begin a Finals series since 2001. Golden State in 2018 was favored by 13 points in Game 1 of that series. Since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976-77, only seven teams have been favored by four points or more on the road in the Finals. For Game 3, the Thunder are five-point favorites.

All seven of those teams went on to win the NBA Finals. Additionally, none of the series went seven games. That includes the 1996 Bulls, 1999 Spurs, the Lakers in 2001 and 2002, along with the Warriors in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Those teams were favored by four points or greater 10 times combined. They went 7-3 straight up and 6-4 against the spread.

Through the 2025 playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder have played seven games on the road. They have yet to cover the spread in any of those contests. OKC is 4-3 straight up on the road in the 2025 postseason. The Thunder became the first team since the 2008 Celtics to start 0-6 against the spread on the road in the playoffs. Boston finished the postseason 5-1 against the spread on the road and won the NBA Finals. OKC hopes to finish their season hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.