Draymond Green believes the Thunder’s ‘third-most-important player’ is Alex Caruso

With a win in Game 2 on Sunday, the Thunder tied the 2025 NBA Finals at 1-1. Oklahoma City will be in Indiana to face the Pacers for Games 3 and 4.

On a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis”, they discussed OKC’s Alex Caruso. Four-time NBA champ Draymond Green called Caruso the Thunder’s “third-most-important player” in the Finals. The 31-year-old has been extremely reliable for OKC in the 2025 postseason. Game 3 is Wednesday, June 11, at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Alex Caruso received high praise from Golden State’s Draymond Green

Draymond Green says Alex Caruso is the Thunder’s third-most important player “When I look at this OKC team, I actually think the third-most-important player is Alex Caruso …. I think Caruso is so important to what they do and I feel like you never game plan for him. So because… pic.twitter.com/fS16aXJax2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 10, 2025



On paper, the Thunder’s big three is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. However, Draymond Green believes a different person is their “third-most-important player.” Green advocated for veteran guard Alex Caruso. It’s his first season with the Thunder, but the 2020 NBA champion has been a key role player. Caruso has taken his play to another level in the postseason for OKC.

Draymond Green explained how most teams never gameplan for Carsuo, and that makes him dangerous. In Game 2, Caruso came off the bench to score 20 points and go 4-8 from beyond the arc. He did that in 27 and also had three rebounds and one assist. While Caruso was not credited with a steal, he was a pest on defense all night. Alex Caruso is one of OKC’s top role players off the bench.

On his podcast, Draymond Green said the Pacers need to stop gameplanning for Chet Holmgren and focus on Alex Caruso. Green explained how Holmgren is unproven in the Finals and has been shaky. Alex Caruso has Finals experience and has quietly dominated the NBA Finals. In Game 1, Caruso had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, two assits, and three steals. He does a bit of everything for OKC and is undoubtedly one of their top players in the 2025 playoffs.