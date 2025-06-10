NBA

Draymond Green believes the Thunder’s ‘third-most-important player’ is Alex Caruso

Zach Wolpin
With a win in Game 2 on Sunday, the Thunder tied the 2025 NBA Finals at 1-1. Oklahoma City will be in Indiana to face the Pacers for Games 3 and 4. 

On a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis”, they discussed OKC’s Alex Caruso. Four-time NBA champ Draymond Green called Caruso the Thunder’s “third-most-important player” in the Finals. The 31-year-old has been extremely reliable for OKC in the 2025 postseason. Game 3 is Wednesday, June 11, at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Alex Caruso received high praise from Golden State’s Draymond Green


On paper, the Thunder’s big three is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. However, Draymond Green believes a different person is their “third-most-important player.” Green advocated for veteran guard Alex Caruso. It’s his first season with the Thunder, but the 2020 NBA champion has been a key role player. Caruso has taken his play to another level in the postseason for OKC.

Draymond Green explained how most teams never gameplan for Carsuo, and that makes him dangerous. In Game 2, Caruso came off the bench to score 20 points and go 4-8 from beyond the arc. He did that in 27 and also had three rebounds and one assist. While Caruso was not credited with a steal, he was a pest on defense all night. Alex Caruso is one of OKC’s top role players off the bench.

On his podcast, Draymond Green said the Pacers need to stop gameplanning for Chet Holmgren and focus on Alex Caruso. Green explained how Holmgren is unproven in the Finals and has been shaky. Alex Caruso has Finals experience and has quietly dominated the NBA Finals. In Game 1, Caruso had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, two assits, and three steals. He does a bit of everything for OKC and is undoubtedly one of their top players in the 2025 playoffs.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
