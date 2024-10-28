The Dodgers have taken a two game lead in the World Series, setting them up nicely to win the championship with just two wins needed… but can the Yankees turn things round back at home?

Dodgers Take 2-0 Lead

The Dodgers are in a commanding position after the first two games of the World Series and they have made their home advantage count, with a 4-2 and 6-3 win at Dodger Stadium.

Three home runs were hit in the second game of the series, with strikes from Teoscar Hernández, Freddie Freeman and Tommy Edman securing game two for the Dodgers.

But it was Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto who stole the show for LA, allowing just one hit in the game with four strikeouts during his 6.1 innings on Sunday.

When he was asked after the game what went well, Yamamoto replied: “Everything was good. I think the location and the height in the zone, everything was working well today.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto retires the final 11 batters he faces in a stellar #WorldSeries performance! pic.twitter.com/sa6tyCgckA — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2024

“I was trying to focus on facing one hitter at a time. So I was able to throw the strike when I wanted, and I was being able to face the hitters one at a time.”

Yamamoto missed three months of the season with a rotator cuff and tricep injury this year and his return to the team has been a welcome one, especially at the beginning of the 2024 World Series.

Can The Yankees Come Back?

With a two game deficit to overturn in New York, things won’t be easy for the Yankees, but they are by no means out of the World Series race just yet.

Hope isn’t lost for the Yankees at 2-0 down as there are ten teams in MLB history that have come back to win the World Series after losing the first two games.

Although teams have come back from two games down before, the feat hasn’t been completed since 1996. The last side to come back from 2-0 was in fact the Yankees though, who upset the Atlanta Braves with a 4-2 win in the 1996 World Series.

Teams To Come Back From 2-0 Down In The World Series

1996 World Series – New York Yankees over Atlanta Braves in six games

– New York Yankees over Atlanta Braves in six games 1986 World Series – New York Mets over Boston Red Sox in seven games

New York Mets over Boston Red Sox in seven games 1985 World Series – Kansas City Royals over St. Louis Cardinals in seven games

– Kansas City Royals over St. Louis Cardinals in seven games 1981 World Series – Los Angeles Dodgers over New York Yankees in six games

– Los Angeles Dodgers over New York Yankees in six games 1978 World Series – New York Yankees over Los Angeles Dodgers in six games

– New York Yankees over Los Angeles Dodgers in six games 1971 World Series – Pittsburgh Pirates over Baltimore Orioles in seven games

– Pittsburgh Pirates over Baltimore Orioles in seven games 1965 World Series – Los Angeles Dodgers over Minnesota Twins in seven games

– Los Angeles Dodgers over Minnesota Twins in seven games 1958 World Series – New York Yankees over Milwaukee Braves in seven games

– New York Yankees over Milwaukee Braves in seven games 1956 World Series – New York Yankees over Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games

– New York Yankees over Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games 1955 World Series – Brooklyn Dodgers over New York Yankees in seven games

Of course the Yankees will return to Yankee Stadium on Monday night and should they tie things up and force a game five in LA, they could carry on their momentum on and win the championship.

World Series Remaining Schedule & Results

Game 1: Dodgers 6-3 Yankees

Dodgers 6-3 Yankees Game 2: Dodgers 4-2 Yankees

Dodgers 4-2 Yankees Game 3 (in New York): Monday, 28 October

Monday, 28 October Game 4 (in New York): Tuesday, 29 October

Tuesday, 29 October Game 5* (in New York): Wednesday, 30 October

Wednesday, 30 October Game 6* (in LA): Friday, 1 November

Friday, 1 November Game 7* (in LA): Saturday, 2 November *if required.