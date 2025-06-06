The Knicks will reportedly pursue Jason Kidd to reunite him with Jalen Brunson after firing head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Tom Thibodeau’s time in New York came to a stunning close not long after the Knicks bowed out of the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the deep postseason run — their deepest in over two decades — Thibodeau was shown the door, and with that, the Knicks’ coaching carousel began to turn once more. Now, their eyes are set on a familiar face to one of their brightest stars.

Jalen Brunson blossomed into a franchise cornerstone under Thibodeau, but his ascent began under Jason Kidd in Dallas. That history, layered with trust and growth, makes Kidd a natural target. According to reports, the Knicks plan to formally ask the Mavericks for permission to interview Kidd. The interest, described as “serious,” signals a franchise looking to pair its star with the coach who first believed in him.

While the decision to part ways with Thibodeau shocked many around the league, the potential pivot to Kidd is rooted in connection, chemistry, and the hope that past success can be rekindled in Madison Square Garden.

The Brunson-Kidd Bond

In the 2021–22 season, Jalen Brunson stepped out from the shadows in Dallas — and Jason Kidd was the one who handed him the keys. Starting 61 games that year, Brunson averaged over 16 points and nearly five assists, becoming a steady presence and a rising star. Kidd’s belief in him wasn’t just strategic — it was personal.

The New York Knicks are expected to request permission to interview Jason Kidd, per @TheSteinLine “The New York Knicks are expected to formally request permission to speak to the Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd about their coaching vacancy in coming days, league sources say.”… pic.twitter.com/aBS439P0RJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 6, 2025

That trust carried weight. When Brunson inked a $104 million deal with the Knicks in 2022, he publicly credited Kidd for his growth. In the seasons since, Brunson has become one of the league’s most reliable guards, but the roots of that leap remain tied to his time under Kidd.

Now, the Knicks may be trying to rekindle that synergy. A reunion wouldn’t just be symbolic — it could be strategic. Kidd knows Brunson’s strengths, understands his leadership style, and helped lay the foundation for the player he is today. For a team with championship aspirations, that alignment between coach and star could be the tipping point.

Will Dallas Let Him Go?

As clear as the Knicks’ interest in Kidd appears, the power lies with the Dallas Mavericks. Kidd signed an extension in May 2024, and while the team just finished a disappointing 39–43 season, there are reasons for optimism in Dallas. The Mavericks secured the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg — a player who could redefine their next era.

Still, the departure of Luka Dončić via a midseason trade left Dallas in flux. Kidd, who guided the Mavericks to the NBA Finals just one year ago, remains respected within the organization. His .516 career winning percentage and ability to adapt to different rosters speak to a coach with longevity and poise.

The Mavericks could deny New York’s request outright — and according to reports, that’s precisely what the Rockets did when the Knicks inquired about Ime Udoka. If Dallas follows suit, the Knicks will have to pivot. But if they allow Kidd to speak with New York, they may risk watching him walk toward the franchise he ended his Hall of Fame playing career with — a full-circle moment waiting to be written.

Full Circle in the Garden?

Jason Kidd wore a Knicks jersey once before — in 2012, during the twilight of his playing days. Now, more than a decade later, he might get the chance to lead the franchise from the bench. It would be a homecoming layered in meaning, and one that ties the past to the present.

One thing is clear… Chris Finch

Jason Kidd

Ime Udoka The Knicks want a coach with experience. — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) June 6, 2025

With Jalen Brunson entrenched as the team’s heart, and with a fan base starving for stability and success, the idea of Kidd pacing the sidelines at Madison Square Garden holds allure. He’s not just a name on a shortlist. He’s a name with legacy, connection, and the credentials to back it up.

The next chapter in New York basketball is being written now — and somewhere in Dallas, the author of its future may be holding a pen, waiting to see if he’ll be asked to sign.