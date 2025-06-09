The Indiana Pacers will enter the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years to keep Myles Turner

At the 2023-24 trade deadline, the Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam in a three-team deal. He was the final piece that helped Indiana reach a new level over the last two seasons.

In the 2024 playoffs, the Pacers made the Conference Finals but were swept by Boston. During the 2025 playoffs, the Pacers have made a run to the NBA Finals. Indiana has several key contributors on their roster. One of them is big man Myles Turner. Ahead of Game 2 on Sunday night, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the Pacers plan to enter the luxury tax in 2025 to keep Myles Turner.

The Pacers believe in the roster they’ve built and are willing to spend

Twenty-nine-year-old Myles Turner is in his 10th professional season. All of them have been with the Indiana Pacers. Turner is the longest-tenured player on their current roster. In 2024-25, Turner played and started in 72 of 82 games for Indiana. He’s started all 18 games for the Pacers in the 2025 playoffs. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Pacers will enter the luxury tax in 2025 for the first time in 20 years.

All to be able to sign Myles Turner. The question arises, just how deep into the luxury tax will the Pacers go? Additionally, how long will they be willing to stay in the luxury tax? Before the team makes any moves this offseason, the Pacers are $17 million below the luxury tax line. However, Myles Turner is due for a payday this summer. Sources reported that Turner is expected to be on the books for roughly $30 million in 2025-26.

Not only will Indiana enter the luxury tax, but they’re starting to flirt with the second apron. Charania reported that the Pacers want to keep this roster together long-term. That involves paying the luxury tax for at least another two seasons to give the Pacers a chance at contending. The Pacers and Thuner are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals. If Indiana pulls off the upset and wins their first championship, paying the luxury tax would be an easy decision for ownership.