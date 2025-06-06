Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton said the Pacers need to ‘get greedy’ after a stunning Game 1 win

The Indiana Pacers have been on a magical run to the NBA Finals in 2025. Nobody picked the Pacers to win the Eastern Conference, let alone make the Finals. Cleveland and Boston were the heavy favorites.

On Thursday evening, the Pacers were on the road for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana fought the entire game and erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit. Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning jump shot and left just 0.3 seconds on the clock. The Thunder were stunned at home in a 111-110 loss to Indiana. After the game, Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton said the Pacers need to “get greedy”.

Do the Pacers have a chance to win the NBA Finals?

“Let’s get greedy, man…We didn’t even play well.” — Tyrese Haliburton & Pascal Siakam after the game. 👀🍿 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/301bQO6NBk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 6, 2025



In Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Thunder led for 47 minutes and 59 seconds. Indiana only led for 0.3 seconds, but that was enough to win the game for the Pacers. Oklahoma City fans were left in shock after Tyrese Haliburton nailed another game-winner in the 2025 playoffs. Additionally, it was the fourth time the Pacers erased a lead of 15 or more points in 17 games this postseason.

After the improbable comeback win, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam were recorded heading back to the locker room. Haliburton turned to Siakam and said, “Let’s get greedy, man.” Siakam responded, saying, “We didn’t even play well.” The Pacers know the magnitude of taking Game 1 to start a series. They went a perfect 4-0 in Game 1’s during the 2025 playoffs.

Indiana snuck out a win on Thursday night. Pascal Siakam’s 19 points led the team. However, six players finished in double figures in scoring. The Pacers’ balanced offensive attack was just enough to beat OKC in Game 1. Losing at home in Game 1 is a wake-up call for the Thunder. As the heavy favorites coming into the Finals, one would expect OKC to win Game 2. The team has a win locked up on Thursday night before they let the Pacers steal Game 1. Can Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam help lead the Pacers to their first NBA title?