What does the future hold for Rockets’ Jalen Green after a rough first playoff series?

In 2024-25, the Rockets finished 52-30. That was the second-best record in the Western Conference, only behind the Thunder. As the #2 seed in the 2025 playoffs, Houston faced the #7 Warriors.

The series went to Game 7, but the Warriors took care of business with a 103-89 win vs. the Rockets. For several players on Houston’s roster, this was their first playoff experience. That was evident for SG Jalen Green. His 13.3 points per game in the playoffs were a major drop-off from his 21.0 per game in the regular season.

Is Jalen Green a potential trade candidate for the Rockets this offseason?

Jalen Green in the 2025 playoffs: 8 PTS – 4 REB – 1 AST

12 PTS – 5 REB – 3 AST

11 PTS – 8 REB – 2 AST

8 PTS – 3 REB – 1 AST

9 PTS – 6 REB – 5 AST

38 PTS – 6 AST – 8 3PM

7 PTS – 8 REB – 2 AST (Via @realapp_ ) pic.twitter.com/7HsTNnBxmA — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 5, 2025



Despite how their 2025 postseason ended, the Rockets took a massive step forward in 2024-25. They won 50+ games for the first time since 2018-19. Houston’s last appearance in the playoffs before 2025 was 2019-20. The Rockets went 52-30 and had the second-best record in the West. Houston was the #2 seed for the 2025 playoffs.

They had an extremely tough first-round matchup vs. a revamped Warriors squad. Golden State’s trade deadline addition of Jimmy Butler changed the trajectory of their season. The Rockets went seven games with the Warriors but lost 103-89 on Sunday. All of the blame cannot be placed on one person. However, Rockets’ Jalen Green is getting criticized heavily on social media. The 23-year-old averaged 13.3 points per game this postseason. He had less than 10 points in four of the Rockets’ seven games.

That included Game 7 on Sunday, where Green scored eight points. His best performance was Game 2, where he scored 38 points. Despite his struggles, head coach Ime Udoka said all the blame cannot be put on Green. He noted how the Warriors’ defensive game plan was to take Green out of the game. They were successful in doing that in this series. Green has left some doubt in Rockets fans this offseason. The former second overall pick just finished his fourth season with Houston. Could Green be on the chopping block this summer?