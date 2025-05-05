NBA

What does the future hold for Rockets’ Jalen Green after a rough first playoff series?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jalen Green Rockets pic
Jalen Green Rockets pic

In 2024-25, the Rockets finished 52-30. That was the second-best record in the Western Conference, only behind the Thunder. As the #2 seed in the 2025 playoffs, Houston faced the #7 Warriors. 

The series went to Game 7, but the Warriors took care of business with a 103-89 win vs. the Rockets. For several players on Houston’s roster, this was their first playoff experience. That was evident for SG Jalen Green. His 13.3 points per game in the playoffs were a major drop-off from his 21.0 per game in the regular season.

Is Jalen Green a potential trade candidate for the Rockets this offseason?


Despite how their 2025 postseason ended, the Rockets took a massive step forward in 2024-25. They won 50+ games for the first time since 2018-19. Houston’s last appearance in the playoffs before 2025 was 2019-20. The Rockets went 52-30 and had the second-best record in the West. Houston was the #2 seed for the 2025 playoffs.

They had an extremely tough first-round matchup vs. a revamped Warriors squad. Golden State’s trade deadline addition of Jimmy Butler changed the trajectory of their season. The Rockets went seven games with the Warriors but lost 103-89 on Sunday. All of the blame cannot be placed on one person. However, Rockets’ Jalen Green is getting criticized heavily on social media. The 23-year-old averaged 13.3 points per game this postseason. He had less than 10 points in four of the Rockets’ seven games.

That included Game 7 on Sunday, where Green scored eight points. His best performance was Game 2, where he scored 38 points. Despite his struggles, head coach Ime Udoka said all the blame cannot be put on Green. He noted how the Warriors’ defensive game plan was to take Green out of the game. They were successful in doing that in this series. Green has left some doubt in Rockets fans this offseason. The former second overall pick just finished his fourth season with Houston. Could Green be on the chopping block this summer?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kevin Durant Suns pic
NBA

LATEST WATCH: Kendrick Perkins said the Rockets should trade for Kevin Durant this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Draymond Green Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green vows to keep his emotions in check vs. Rudy Gobert in the conference semi-finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025

On Sunday evening, the Warriors were on the road for Game 7 vs. the Rockets. Golden State had a 3-1 series lead but let Houston take two straight. The Warriors…

Jalen Green Rockets pic
NBA
What does the future hold for Rockets’ Jalen Green after a rough first playoff series?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025

In 2024-25, the Rockets finished 52-30. That was the second-best record in the Western Conference, only behind the Thunder. As the #2 seed in the 2025 playoffs, Houston faced the…

Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
NBA
Celtics injury report: Jure Holiday (hamstring) will return against the Knicks for Game 1 on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Warriors vs. Timberwolves pic
NBA
For the third time in NBA history, a #6 and #7 seed will meet in the postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Buddy Hield Warriors pic
NBA
Buddy Hield’s playoff career-high of 33 points lifted Golden State in Game 7 vs. Houston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Ty Lue Clippers pic
NBA
WATCH: Clippers’ Ty Lue asks his players to ‘Lay everything out on the line’ for Game 7 on Saturday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Arrow to top