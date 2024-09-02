MLB

The Chicago White Sox Set Franchise Record For Most Ever Losses In A Single Season

The Chicago White Sox kicked off September with a milestone loss this week as after their 107th defeat of the season, they set a new franchise record. 

White Sox Lose 107th Game

The White Sox took their losing streak in the MLB to ten games in a row at the beginning of September, with their latest loss to the New York Mets marking a landmark for the franchise.

Chicago are now 31-107 for the year which is worse than any other White Sox team in history, as the current side overtakes the 1970 team that went 56-106.

When asked this weekend what is going wrong for the White Sox, interim manager Grady Sizemore couldn’t give reporters just one problem, with the boss looking forward to a break in the league.

“A lot of things have been going against us. We need that break just to kind of help the morale in that clubhouse.”

Sizemore was questioned if the White Sox would fold this season in his conference after the game and although he kept it brief, his message to fans was clear.

“They are not quitting. They are not folding.”

The White Sox sacked Pedro Grifol as manager at the beginning of August, replacing him with interim coach Grady Sizemore amid the worst season in their history.

If the White Sox continue on their current trajectory, they are on track to set even more unwanted records, not just for the franchise but for the American League.

The side’s .226 winning percentage currently has the White Sox on schedule to finish the season with the worst ever winning percentage in an AL season, ahead of the current holders who were the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics who finished on a .235.

There is no let up for the White Sox this season though, as they begin a three game series in Baltimore against the Orioles tonight, hoping to snap a ten game losing streak.

