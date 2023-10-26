The 2023-24 NBA season has just started and the Bulls are already trending in the wrong direction. Chicago had their first game of the season last night vs. the Thunder at home. They were down six at halftime and nine points at the end of the third. Oklahoma City outclassed the Bulls in the fourth for a 124-104 win.

It’s certainly not how Chicago wanted the season to start and the players were well aware of that. As a matter of fact, the Bulls held a players-only meeting after the first game of the 2023-24 season. Not something you usually see so early in the year. Coaches and players tried to act like it was no big deal, but a players-only meeting after one game is not something to sweep under the rug.

What did the Bulls player say to each other in their players-only meeting after Wednesday’s loss?

According to reports, players were in a heated discussion in the locker room after the game. Head coach Billy Donovan walked in and asked the players if he wanted the coaches to let them continue. They said yes and let them talk it out amongst themselves. Donovan did not call it a players-only meeting, but it certainly fits the criteria for one.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Donovan said the meeting was not a bad thing. He said he wants his players to care and this shows they want to fix things right away. Donovan told reporters that this would not have happened on last year’s team. So that’s somewhat of a positive sign that the players are wanting to fix things before they get out of hand.

The Bulls have a lot of time to put this in the past and play more cohesive basketball. Chicago was 40-42 last season and missed out on the postseason. Their veteran players are well aware of that and those were likely the voices talking the most to the team in the players-only meeting. Talent on the roster is not a problem, it’s about playing together and being able to finish games. Their next game is this Friday at home vs. the Raptors.