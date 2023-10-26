NBA

The Bulls have already called a players-only meeting after a 20-point blowout in the first game of the season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chicago Bulls team pic
Chicago Bulls team pic

The 2023-24 NBA season has just started and the Bulls are already trending in the wrong direction. Chicago had their first game of the season last night vs. the Thunder at home. They were down six at halftime and nine points at the end of the third. Oklahoma City outclassed the Bulls in the fourth for a 124-104 win. 

It’s certainly not how Chicago wanted the season to start and the players were well aware of that. As a matter of fact, the Bulls held a players-only meeting after the first game of the 2023-24 season. Not something you usually see so early in the year. Coaches and players tried to act like it was no big deal, but a players-only meeting after one game is not something to sweep under the rug.

What did the Bulls player say to each other in their players-only meeting after Wednesday’s loss?


According to reports, players were in a heated discussion in the locker room after the game. Head coach Billy Donovan walked in and asked the players if he wanted the coaches to let them continue. They said yes and let them talk it out amongst themselves. Donovan did not call it a players-only meeting, but it certainly fits the criteria for one.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Donovan said the meeting was not a bad thing. He said he wants his players to care and this shows they want to fix things right away. Donovan told reporters that this would not have happened on last year’s team. So that’s somewhat of a positive sign that the players are wanting to fix things before they get out of hand.


The Bulls have a lot of time to put this in the past and play more cohesive basketball. Chicago was 40-42 last season and missed out on the postseason. Their veteran players are well aware of that and those were likely the voices talking the most to the team in the players-only meeting. Talent on the roster is not a problem, it’s about playing together and being able to finish games. Their next game is this Friday at home vs. the Raptors.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
d7461740 72eb 11ee 9fdf 1e16c8a6a0cf
NBA

LATEST Kevin Durant Passes Hakeem Olajuwon On NBA All-Time Scoring List

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
NBA
Despite conflicting reports, the 76ers still believe Joel Embiid wants to finish his career with Philadelphia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

During this past offseason, there were a ton of rumors about Joel Embiid possibly leaving the 76ers. One team that is always in the mix for star players is the…

Bet on NBA in the USA
NBA
How To Bet On NBA In Florida With FL Sports Betting Sites for Basketball
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h

You can learn how to bet on NBA in Florida with the best FL sports betting sites for basketball and claim up to $750 in free bets too. With the…

Bet on NBA in the USA
NBA
How To Bet On NBA In Canada With CA Sports Betting Sites for Basketball
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h
lillard1280 1 1040x572 1
NBA
NBA: Damian Lillard Drops 39 Points In Debut, Bucks Narrowly Defeat 76ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h
jimmy butler heat 053123
NBA
Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler Predicts Another Finals Run For Miami
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 26 2023
i 2
NBA
76ers News: James Harden Denied Access To Team Plane, Told To Stay Home
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 26 2023
Arrow to top