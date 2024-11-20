The Cavaliers win streak at the start of this year finally came to an end on Tuesday night, as last year’s NBA Champions came out on top in an NBA Cup fixture.

Boston Ends Cleveland’s Unbeaten Start

Cleveland were unable to move past 15-0 this season, becoming the third team in history to win their first 15 NBA games before losing the 16th. The 2016 Warriors remain the only side in NBA history to have won more than 15 games to start the season, with 24.

Boston proved why they are the NBA Champions this week, as the Cavaliers were unable to get revenge from last year’s playoffs in a three point loss.

At no point on Tuesday did the Celtics look like slowing down and they rained 22 3-pointers down on Cleveland throughout the contest to keep the unbeaten team at arms length all night.

Jayson Tatum scored a game high 33 points for the champs, shooting 6/10 from 3 as well as 12 rebounds in another eye-catching performance.

Jayson Tatum: — 1st in points

— 1st in 30-point games

— 1st in games with 5+ threes

— Leading Celtics in PPG, RPG and APG Just dropped 33/12/7 on the best team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/iVa1Oj4hX4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 20, 2024

“We were excited for today… The (Cavs) been the best team in the league all season, 15-0,” said Tatum postgame. “They came in, and they felt like they were the best team, and we feel like we’re the best team. It’s all in competition, so we was ready to play today.”

The Celtics led by as many as 21 points on Tuesday but the Cavaliers fought back resiliently and down the home stretch it was mostly a one possession game. But Boston always looked in control despite Cleveland’s comeback and won easily.

Tuesday’s match wasn’t just a regular season game at TD Garden, as Boston were able to get right back into the NBA Cup after avoiding back to back defeats.

With the Hawks going 2-0 after their first two matches, it seems Boston and Cleveland will have to fight it out for the best second place finisher in East group C which is decided on points differential.

Boston faces Washington on Friday night in their next cup game, while the Cavs take on the Hawks next week with both games must win if the teams are to make Las Vegas this year.