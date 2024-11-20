Basketball

The Boston Celtics Put An End To Cleveland’s Unbeaten Start After 16 Games

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic

The Cavaliers win streak at the start of this year finally came to an end on Tuesday night, as last year’s NBA Champions came out on top in an NBA Cup fixture.

Boston Ends Cleveland’s Unbeaten Start 

Cleveland were unable to move past 15-0 this season, becoming the third team in history to win their first 15 NBA games before losing the 16th. The 2016 Warriors remain the only side in NBA history to have won more than 15 games to start the season, with 24.

Boston proved why they are the NBA Champions this week, as the Cavaliers were unable to get revenge from last year’s playoffs in a three point loss.

At no point on Tuesday did the Celtics look like slowing down and they rained 22 3-pointers down on Cleveland throughout the contest to keep the unbeaten team at arms length all night.

Jayson Tatum scored a game high 33 points for the champs, shooting 6/10 from 3 as well as 12 rebounds in another eye-catching performance.

“We were excited for today… The (Cavs) been the best team in the league all season, 15-0,” said Tatum postgame. “They came in, and they felt like they were the best team, and we feel like we’re the best team. It’s all in competition, so we was ready to play today.”

The Celtics led by as many as 21 points on Tuesday but the Cavaliers fought back resiliently and down the home stretch it was mostly a one possession game. But Boston always looked in control despite Cleveland’s comeback and won easily.

Tuesday’s match wasn’t just a regular season game at TD Garden, as Boston were able to get right back into the NBA Cup after avoiding back to back defeats.

With the Hawks going 2-0 after their first two matches, it seems Boston and Cleveland will have to fight it out for the best second place finisher in East group C which is decided on points differential.

Boston faces Washington on Friday night in their next cup game, while the Cavs take on the Hawks next week with both games must win if the teams are to make Las Vegas this year.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
Basketball

LATEST The Boston Celtics Put An End To Cleveland’s Unbeaten Start After 16 Games

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
james harden ezgif.com resize
Basketball
James Harden Passes Ray Allen As The Second Best 3-Point Shooter Of All Time
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024

With two threes against the Jazz on Sunday night, James Harden surpassed Ray Allen into second place of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters of all time. James Harden Overtakes Ray…

rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
Basketball
LeBron James Addresses Retirement Speculation After Third Consecutive Triple Double
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024

LeBron James could slowly be winding down time on his career within the next year, as arguably the greatest player of all time looks to protect his reputation before retirement. …

Dyson Daniels
Basketball
Dyson Daniels Career-High & Jalen Johnson Triple Double Leads Hawks To Upset Over Celtics
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 13 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
Basketball
Joel Embiid Makes Season Debut For The Sixers In NBA Cup Loss To The Knicks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 13 2024
Jared McCain
Basketball
Jared McCain Leads Sixers To Overtime Victory Over Hornets With Career-High 27 Points
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2024
Giannis & Brown
Basketball
Jaylen Brown Calls Giannis Antetokounmpo A ‘Child’ After Celtics Come Back To Beat The Bucks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2024
Arrow to top