NBA

The 2026 NBA all-star game will feature a USA vs. World Format, according to Commissioner Adam Silver

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
During the 2025 All-Star Game, the NBA introduced a new format. Four teams were selected by analysts from Inside the NBA on TNT. They competed in a mini-tournament. 

The new format was not received well by players or fans, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was aware. On Wednesday, Silver appeared on FS1’s Breakfast Ball and made an important announcement. Per Commissioner Silver, the 2026 All-Star Game will feature a USA vs. World format. A massive change from what we’ve seen in the past.

Changing to a USA vs. World format will be massive for the NBA


One of the largest reasons for the NBA changing its all-star game format is the NHL’s four-nations tournament. Instead of a traditional all-star game, the NHL had the USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland compete in an Olympic-style hockey tournament. Viewership for the four-nation tournament soared, and it was well-received by fans around the world. That’s why Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA are following a similar path for their 2026 All-Star Game.

Silver announced on Wednesday that the 2026 All-Star Game will feature a USA vs. World format. He noted part of their new media deal sees the All-Star Game returning to NBC. It just so happens that the Winter Olympics will be taking place at the same time. Adam Silver felt this was a perfect time to introduce the USA vs. World format. The long-time Commissioner said the league is still unsure what the entire layout will be.

Their biggest issue is that 70% of the league is American. Leaving just 30% of the league’s talent for the World roster. They want the All-Star Game to be competitive. Non-American players like Giannia Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama have been vocal about their desire for a USA vs. World format. They’ll get their wish in 2026. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Home of the LA Clippers.

